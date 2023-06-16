How Heritage Brands Are Breathing New Life Into Luxury

When people start talking about fashion labels to watch, the conversation is usually centered around new faces on the scene; but, lately, that hasn’t been the case. Heritage brands are taking back their reign as the focal point of freshness. As a disclaimer, that’s not to say it’s time to ignore emerging designers; they’re the key to the future of fashion (and you can discover a few of our favorites here). Nonetheless, when houses with decades-long histories start to evolve in ways we haven’t seen in the past, it’s time to take note.

While “entering a new era” is a spark for excitement, there are times when labels forget why we loved them in the first place. This can happen for a multitude of reasons, from the replacement of creative leads to inauthentic initiatives—all of which can feel like a disconnect. In recent seasons, however, legacy labels like Ferragamo, Bally, Coach, David Yurman, and Longchamp have found the perfect balancing act of embracing brand signatures with shifts that feel aligned. This is mostly thanks to up-and-coming creative directors who offer a renewed perspective on design, of-the-moment marketing initiatives, and retail partnerships.

Reaching a New Audience

Meet the Expert Arielle Siboni is the fashion director of Bloomingdales' ready-to-wear department.

Carolyn Dawkins is the chief marketing officer of luxury jewelry brand David Yurman.

Sophie Delafontaine is the creative director of the French fashion house Longchamp.

Arielle Siboni, fashion director of women’s ready-to-wear at Bloomingdale’s, shares her thoughts on this movement within the market. “With every new designer comes a reinvention and fresh start for the brand. It is a marriage of heritage with new ideas aimed at younger customers, which was on full display this past Milan Fashion Week,” said Siboni. Specifically, she’s watching houses like Bally and Ferragamo who’ve hired traditionally younger creative directors within the past two years. Respectively, these designers (Rhuigi Villaseñor and Maximillian Davis) are just under 30 years old, putting them at a strategic place in the industry to hone their expertise while simultaneously understanding younger consumers.

Sibino adds how social media is a key factor in reaching new audiences, both outside the industry and within. “I think a strong social media presence is almost more important [than traditional media]. This is how I often discover new and under-the-radar brands,” she says while noting this as a mainstay in her role of offering a forward lens to her team of buyers and Bloomingdale’s customers.

For David Yurman, a modern media presence has been a key initiative for the over 40-year-old American jewelry brand. Known for its signature cable collection, the house has expanded to offer a range of fine jewelry and timepieces as well as opening price-point pieces that start at just under $500 and act as a brand introduction to a younger set of consumers. To reach them, they’ve tapped the likes of Shawn Mendes, Chandler Kinney, Kane Brown, and, of course, Lila Moss for ambassadorships—all of which lean into a “new” media approach.

“Lila Moss, the daughter of iconic longtime David Yurman model Kate Moss, is a new David Yurman 2023 brand ambassador,” Carolyn Dawkins, chief marketing officer of David Yurman told Byrdie. “This socially native partnership features short-form video living on TikTok and Instagram, and speaks to the generational aspect of David Yurman, nodding to our past whilst looking towards the future. Balancing desirability with relatability and reaching your target audience where they are consuming content is critical to accelerating awareness and ultimately driving business.”

Staying True to the Brand

Bringing a brand into its next era doesn’t solely rely on reaching new audiences through social media. It’s also about simultaneously embracing your current consumer set and reigniting their excitement for the brand through what is arguably the most important aspect: The product.

When you think of Longchamp, chances are you know the tried-and-true Le Pliage tote, but the brand goes so much further than that. The French luxury house started in 1948 with leather goods and has since expanded into ultra-chic ready-to-wear in both women’s and men’s categories. While considering such a range of products, the underlying brand ethos must be strong; for Longchamp, each collection immerses the wearer in timeless elegance and French heritage.

Creative director Sophie Delafontaine explains the creative balancing act within their development process. “Our spring/summer 2023 collection is a culmination of two distinct ambiances that can be mixed and matched to create the essence of the daring and dynamic Longchamp woman,” she says. “The first ambiance takes inspiration from nature, travel, and authenticity, utilizing natural materials with a color palette inspired by the earth, trees, and flowers. The second ambiance plays with contrast, incorporating chic, sporty, and contemporary pieces with graphic prints, as well as swimsuits with asymmetric cutouts, and ready-to-wear items that exude festivity and glamour.” But, the core of each ambiance? The Parisian style of casual chic and natural sophistication.

Plus, if you’re looking to up the ante on your Le Pliage and enter the next era of Longchamp, it’s time to turn your attention to the Box-Trot. This of-the-moment style aligns with the trend-driven market of architectural silhouettes while still adhering to the brand’s understated signatures. “Whether it's a busy day at the office or a night out with friends, the Box-Trot handbag is a timeless and versatile choice that combines modern aesthetics with a touch of elegance," Delafontaine says regarding her design decisions on the style.

Case in point, the last generation’s “It” brands may just become a favorite of yours, too—and this certainly proves that a fresh perspective is always welcome when it comes to style.