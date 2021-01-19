25 Modern Ways to Wear a Spiral Perm

Let's be honest: The word "perm" (short for "permanent wave") might just make you recoil and imagine something out of an '80s yearbook. And we don't necessarily blame you: Perms have gotten a bad rap over the last few years (or decades) and—to be perfectly blunt—they haven't truly felt relevant since that scene in Legally Blonde with Chutney (who also, unfortunately, doesn't help the "pro-perm" crowd's case).

But we're here to make the case that the perm is alive and well—and, truthfully, better than ever. And before you roll your eyes and stop reading, just trust us on this one: These aren't your mom's perms.

In fact, the techniques used to achieve perms in 2020 are far better for your hair than the harmful chemicals utilized in the '80s, and stylists can totally modify the style to make it feel more modern. Spiral perms, in particular, involve a perm rod that vertically rolls the hair, resulting in a tight, well-defined corkscrew-type curl (with volume and texture that doesn't look like a #TBT photo).

In terms of maintenance, Elle Woods was right when she said you need to wait to wash your perm—48 hours, at least, is usually the best bet. In addition to the no-hair-washing rule, you shouldn't brush or comb your hair during that time either. (You basically want to leave it be—don't disturb it.) Avoid using hair dye, say "no" to styling with heat, and try to keep it extra-moisturized with hair masks and leave-in conditioner as often as possible.

Still with us? We know that might sound like a lot, but a perm will probably cut your hair-routine time in half—just let it air dry every day for perfect, covetable curls.

Check out 25 modern spiral perms—that don't look like '80s throwback pics—below.