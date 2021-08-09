10 of the Best Mobility Exercises to Up Your Range of Motion

One thing that helps everyone achieve their fitness goals is improving their range of motion. The more flexibility you acquire, the easier it'll be to perform assorted movements and workouts. Have you been looking for flexibility exercises that gently help improve your range of motion? We've got you covered with 10 different ones.

These exercises are dynamic stretches, meaning you'll feel a stretch as you move through them but won't have to hold any positions for extended periods of time. Many of these exercises focus on the upper and/or lower back because our core is so integral to our fitness, and the more range of motion it has, the more varied exercises we can perform. We asked two trainers for their favorite flexibility exercises; read on to discover how you can improve your range of motion.

Meet the Expert Nico Gonzalez is an integrated movement specialist, a master instructor for Balanced Body Education, and a master trainer for Vital Online Wellness.

Joy Puleo is a PMA-CPT, Balanced Body Education Program Manager, and Pilates expert.

Safety and Precautions

A balance of caution and stretch is everything here! Never overextend yourself in any move. Start slowly, possibly not even completing moves fully, until you are warmed up and feel that a greater range of motion is possible. Little by little, work up to bigger moves and stretches. If you have any injuries, take care in those areas and avoid any exercises that cause pain.