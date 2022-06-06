MOB Beauty's New Cream Clay Launches Will Upgrade Any Makeup Look in Seconds

Vibrant, colorful eyeshadow and cream bronzer are objectively two intimidating cosmetic products. Heck, eyeshadow and bronzer in general can be intimidating—the blending aspect is key, and if you haven't mastered your technique, it's easy to forego them both in your routine. So despite being beauty experts, when we got the opportunity to try MOB Beauty's latest launches—a palette of eight vivid creamy shadows and four cream bronzers—we'll admit that there was a collective sliver of fear in our eyes as we grabbed our brushes and sponges to apply. The reality? We were pleasantly surprised.

MOB takes care to formulate the highest-performing products—all crafted within its in-house lab—that thoughtfully push the envelope without compromising quality and efficacy. And in the case of these launches, both also feature avocado oil, sunflower, and carnauba waxes for ultra-creamy application that blends seamlessly into the skin sans streaking or pilling. Both are also infused with hectorite clay for longer wear and a velvety cushion-cloud texture. While on the onset, the color payoff is quite impressive, you can sheer out the formula to subdue the shade quite easily and build upon the product as you see fit. And if all that doesn't have you sold yet, the clay component also allows for a powdery dry-down that stays put on the skin, meaning your skin's natural oils and the general wear and tear of the day are no match for the creams' staying power.

In addition to winning formulas, MOB champions sustainability: all of its packaging is made with at least 50% post-consumer recycled content and is refillable. They note on their website, "if we don't have a sustainable packaging solution for a product, we won't launch it." The brand also ethically sources its ingredients and avoids those like silicones that are unable to biodegrade. The hits just keep on comin'.

Below, we tried both products ahead of their June 7th launch and shared our honest opinions.

Star Donaldson, senior social editor

When it comes to bronzer, I'm partial to powders versus creams. But when I heard about this hectorite clay cream blush I was eager to test it out. Hectorite clay is known to have purifying and clearing effects for the skin, and as someone who is acne-prone, I figured it was something I might like to add to my routine. The first thing I noticed is that this bronzer is very sheer and is definitely meant to be more on the subtle side. I used a flat brush, but I think it would be easier to apply with fingers. I really enjoyed the more maroon/red color of shade M78 and found that it really complimented my olive skin. I wore it on two very hot days and it totally stood up to the heat. For a little extra insurance, I would recommend baking just a little under the bronzer to prevent spreading.

Bright and bold eyeshadows are very much my thing and I think I'm a pretty tough critic when it comes color payoff and wear. I used this palette for multiple eye looks over the past few weeks and if you're partial to graphic eyeshadow looks, this isn't the best option for you. While I was able to easily sculpt the product into the shapes and designs, its creamy texture ended up smudging a bit. But, that doesn't mean I'm not a fan. I think this palette is best for blending out to create a soft pastel eye look with ease. I used a dense eye shadow brush to feather out the product and was really pleased with the light yet pigmented look that I created, kind of like an 80s-inspired shadow. I would highly recommend setting with powder to make it stay all day though.

Madeline Hirsch, news director



In case you can’t tell, I had some fun with this palette. I’ve been looking for a perfect robin’s egg blue for what feels like forever, so I went for a ‘90s Pam Anderson vibe with my MOB beauty road test. The verdict? The color payoff is incredible, and the formula is easy to apply, blend, and remove (the joys of a balmy shadow). What most impressed me, however, was the shade range. In the package, they look a bit subdued. But, after applying them, I realized these tones weren’t boring—they were perfectly calibrated. Each shade is the perfect version of itself for applying in real-life (after all, skin has its own shades and undertones—none of us are starting with a truly blank canvas). The blue is the perfect pop, the lavender is a gorgeous sunset-y purple that doesn’t look ashy on skin. The pink is soft and flattering. To make a long story short, I can't wait to experiment more with these shades... the possibilities are endless.

Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager

I'll admit that I'm a little classic and perceivably "boring" when it comes to eyeshadow. I stick to taupes and camels and browns because they tend to work with my skin tone and coloring the best, and I never truly feel like myself with a bright pop of color. However, after dipping my fingers into this creamy eye palette, I was transported back to my childhood and using the Klutz Face Painting book (you know the one) and had so much fun mixing and experimenting with the colors. Above, I combined the mint green and aqua shades to make a pretty sea foam color. I then used an eyeshadow brush to buff it into my upper and lower lash lines. It was such a far cry from my usual makeup look, but with how easy it was to apply this color, I now feel more comfortable wearing something a bit more striking on my lids.

As for the bronzer, I think I've found my new go-to product this summer. It's infused with ultra-fine mica, which imparts a subtle dose of radiance to the skin (no glitter-y aftermath, I promise). It also blends incredible well into my foundation to add just the right amount of warmth. And the gray undertones are also ideal for warding off the dreaded too-orange shade you can sometimes get with a bronzer. To apply, I first take my fingers and work it into my cheekbones, along my jawline and into my neck, and along my hairline. Then, I use a sponge to blend it out further. The finished look felt very natural and sun-kissed.

Olivia Hancock, editor



These Cream Clay Eyeshadows offer the perfect amount of pigment and play time. While each shade has an intense color payoff, I could effortlessly apply them to my lid using just my finger. The resulting powdery finish is beautiful. I can already tell this will be my go-to eyeshadow palette this summer.

I'm a bit intimidated by cream bronzers as I find they can be a bit hard to control and are often super pigmented. However, I was pleasantly surprised by the Cream Clay Bronzer. It was easy to blend and melted into my skin, giving me a sun-kissed look.

Jesa Calaor, editor



The MOB Beauty Bronzer melts onto skin. Its creamy formula diffuses as I buff it along my nose and cheekbones. What’s left is a non-streaky finish that leaves my face looking sculpted. My shade of choice is M77, which I find compliments my medium-tan skin (instead of creating the muddied effect that many other cream bronzers leave behind on my complexion).

