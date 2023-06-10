Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls is a hair styling lotion that provides a soft, fluffy hold. The lightweight cream also leaves your curls smelling fresh, thanks to the fabric softener scent.

As a beauty editor, I'm often asked, "What types of products are you most excited to try?" My answer is always the same—curly hair products. Whether it's a gel or curl cream, I'm always excited to experiment with products to see how my curls respond. The latest hair product to land on my desk for testing is Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls Cream, which promises to deliver soft, fluffy curls.

Miss Jessie's has been on my radar for quite some time, having launched in 2004 and become one of the pioneers in the natural hair market. Needless to say, I was eager to introduce the OG brand into my routine. Ahead, read my full review of the Pillow Soft Curls Cream.

Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls Cream Best for: Wavy, curly, and coily hair Uses: Providing a soft, fluffy hold Active ingredients: Hydrolyzed keratin Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $22 About the brand: Founded by sisters Miko and Titi Branch, Miss Jessie's creates products for curly, kinky, and wavy hair. The brand is one of the pioneers in the natural hair market, launching in 2004.

About My Hair: Slippery and creamy

My hair is a mix of type 3 curls—some sections are curlier than others. I wear my natural curls 90% of the time, so I usually wash my hair every 7-10 days. My curls are prone to dryness and tangling, so when I'm doing a wash and go, my main goal is to ensure they remain hydrated, soft, and defined. Curl creams are one of the products I rely on to help me achieve such results, so I was eager to see how the Pillow Soft Curls Cream performed.

The Feel: Slippery and smooth

The texture of this product is on par with what you would expect from a curl cream. It's lightweight, smooth, and, of course, creamy. Since it has tons of slip, it's incredibly easy to run this through my curls.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Powered by keratin

Hydrolyzed keratin is the hero ingredient in this formula. When added to hair products, keratin offers several benefits. It can help strengthen hair impacted by chemical and mechanical damage, reduce frizz, boost shine, and smooth hair cuticles (which helps reduce the appearance of split ends).

The Scent: Just like fresh laundry

One of my favorite scents is fresh laundry, and that's exactly what this smells like. This can be attributed to the fact that the Pillow Soft Curls Cream is designed with fabric softener. The resulting scent is fresh, warm, and comforting.

The Results: Soft, fluffy curls

After washing my hair, I parted my hair into four sections and applied a cap-size amount to each one. As I raked the cream through my curls, I immediately noticed how conditioned and soft they felt. Once my hair was fully dry and set, I was able to properly assess the definition and volume it provided. True to its claims, my curls were shiny, soft, and smooth with minimal frizz. They also were lightly defined and super fluffy. However, since it provides a soft hold, I did find that I needed to refresh my hair more often than I would if I used a curl cream or gel with a stronger hold. Despite this, I didn't experience any build-up, flakiness, or greasiness with this product while using it several times a week.

The Value: Worth it

For $22, you get 8.5 fluid ounces of product. This amount is similar to other Curl Creams I've used (like Bread's Hair-Cream, which has 8.4 fluid ounces). However, since I have long, thick hair and use this several times a week, I'll likely run out of the product fairly quickly.

Similar Products: You have options

Bread Hair-Cream: Bread's Hair-Cream ($28) is one of my go-to's. It leaves my curls soft, ultra-defined, and bouncy, thanks to three powerhouse ingredients. Hydrolyzed quinoa protein helps revitalize and repair your hair, capric triglyceride creates a silky barrier to help reduce moisture loss, and mango butter helps reduce dryness.

Aussie Miracle Curls Curl Cream: This curl cream ($5) helps define your curls and coils while leaving them smooth and shiny. It's formulated with coconut and jojoba oil and is scented with notes of grapefruit, berries, and spicy florals.