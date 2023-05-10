13 Mismatched Manicure Ideas To Shake Up Your Next Nail Art

Gone are the days where manicures have to be a single pattern, let alone just one color, to be considered fashion-forward. Instead nail enthusiasts in 2023 are finding inspiration in cheerful mismatched nail ideas. Whether it's a mashup of color-blocked designs or five totally different nails, mismatched manicures undoubtedly make a statement. On TikTok alone, the term "mismatched nail design" has amassed over 2.5 billion views, and unlike many other nail art trends, like glazed donut nails or the milky French manicure, this search term populates thousands of unique manicures, none of which are truly identical. Ultimately, this means that it's impossible to mess up a mismatched manicure—even if you DIY. Interested in giving the eye-catching nail polish trend a whirl? Keep reading to uncover over a dozen mismatched nails ideas to get your creative juices flowing.