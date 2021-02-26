The “Mismatched Metals” Eye Makeup Trend Just Woke Us From Our Winter Slumber

You can always expect runway magic when Dame Pat McGrath is the mastermind behind the makeup. At Prada’a Fall/Winter 2021 show, she served us not one, but three looks using her signature eyeshadow palettes. They were, as Mother Pat herself would say: major.

Inspired by the idea of change and transformation, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’s second collection together called for high powered metallics, fresh glowing skin and natural brows. On top of McGrath's signature gleaming skin, we immediately zeroed in on a trend that made our cold hearts skip a beat: a smudge of silver on one eye, contrasted with gold on the other. The mismatched metals did something to us, waking us from our winter slumber. Suddenly, we're finding ourselves—dare we say—excited about makeup again. Leave it to McGrath to leave us with this jolt of renewed makeup passion. Ahead, get the details for breaking down the look and some more examples of mixed metallics.

Glowing Skin

Before going all-out on the eyes, we recommend starting with a glowing base. For the models' otherworldly glow at Prada, McGrath prepped skin with the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer ($45) and followed up with the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68). Mixing the Golden and Nude shades of the Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo ($48) she used her fingers (her preferred method to apply makeup) to press the glowy mixture onto the brow bone, the center of the nose, cheekbone, and cupid’s bow. Boom: glowing skin, the Pat McGrath way.

Lavender Shadow

Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Labs MOTHERSHIP VI: Midnight Sun Palette $125 Shop

To get the bold lavender shade the team used an expected beauty product: lipstick. Yes, that vibrant purple shade was courtesy of the Matte Trance Lipstick ($38) in Faux Pas. Mixed with a bit of Blitz Violet Orchid from the MOTHERSHIP VI: Midnight Sun Palette ($125), it made the perfect base for the high shine metallics.

Mixed Metallics

Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Labs MOTHERSHIP IV: Decadence Palette $125 Shop

For the two metallic shades, she used Sterling and Gold Standard from the MOTHERSHIP IV: Decadence Palette ($125), using a mixing medium (you can use water) with a flat brush to get the high pigment coverage. For extra shine, she pressed the balm duo in Nude in the corners of the eye and pressed the sheer shade all over the lid.

Pat McGrath

Below, find to more examples of mixed metallic eye moments to inspire your next look (even if it's just from your couch).

We love the bigger specks of glitter in blogger Cortney Trop's version of the mixed metallic look; like galaxy makeup with a twist.

Don't limit yourself to silver and gold—why not try complementary jewel tones?