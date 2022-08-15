Mischo Beauty's Lip Liner Is the Best I've Ever Tried—Here's Why

The smudge-free, ultra-pigmented Mischo Beauty Lip Liner is worth trying. It may completely change your perception of what a good lip liner really is.

Lip liners have been a part of my everyday makeup routine for years. Even if I neglect all other makeup steps for the day, I rarely leave the house without a liner-gloss lip combo. The secret to a gorgeous lip combo is a great liner that makes your lips pop. So, I'm always searching for lip liners I can trust to get the job done, and recently I tried the Mischo Beauty Lip Liner. Let me tell you: the results blew me away. Ahead, read my full review.

Mischo Beauty Lip Liner Best for: All skin types Active ingredients: Jojoba seed oil Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $17 About the brand: Mischo Beauty is a pioneer of clean beauty, offering award-winning nail lacquers and cosmetics.

About My Lips: On the Drier Side

My lips are on the fuller side and prone to dryness. Very few products can thoroughly moisturize them. Many lip liners I've tried have made my lips feel parched. It's usually been a choice between a super pigmented lip liner or one that isn't drying. With this in mind, I was eager to find if the Mischo Beauty Lip Liner's smudge-proof formula would enhance my lips' natural dryness or if it would deliver an entirely different experience.

How to Apply: Keep it Simple

Janiah McKelton / Design by Cristina Cianci

When applying lip liner, personal preference plays a huge role. I choose not to overline my lips, but it's an option for those who want a fuller, more rounded pout. Mischo Beauty gave quite simple instructions for the best results. Simply trace the perimeter of your top and bottom lips with the liner, and fill the center with your favorite lipstick or lip-gloss pairing. You can also fill in the center with the liner itself.

The Results: A lasting, strongly pigmented wear

Janiah McKelton / Design by Cristina Cianci

The Mischo Beauty Lip Liner definitely provides the sturdiness most lip pencil lovers look for. Its gel-like design is not at all flimsy or seemingly breakable. I found that I was able to glide it onto my lips with no problem because its texture was quite smooth. I tried the shade Madam, and its mauve tone is deep and rich. If your go-to lip liner is dark brown, this lip liner shade can be a nice switch-up.

Here's something that was also tried and true: the lip liner was completely smudge-free and non-transferable. It takes scrubbing with a good cleanser or makeup wipe to completely remove it–which is extremely impressive. I wore it all day, and it lasted an entire work shift. However, as it began to fade after four to five hours, I did feel some dryness. Using a lip moisturizer before applying or reapplying can help with that. If I were to rate all of the lip liners I've enjoyed throughout the years, this lip liner easily reaches the top of my list. I am amazed.

The Value: Worth the Price

Retailing at $17, the luxury Mischo Beauty Lip Liner is on the pricey side (with good reason). Its long-lasting quality, strong pigment, and design make it well worth the buy. Since it doesn't fade easily, it won't run out fast, so you don't have to worry about replenishing often.

Similar Products: You have options

Too-Faced Lady Bold Waterproof, Longwear Lip Liner: Similar to the Mischo Beauty Lip Liner, Too-Faced's Lady Bold Waterproof, Longwear Lip Liner ($20) also contains jojoba seed oil and boasts a smudge-free formula. The colors are a pastel scheme, with only three different shades. Mischo Beauty's shade range includes Madam, a deep mauve shade, which allows for creative versatility.

Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Liner: This lip liner comes in eight shades, a more comprehensive range than Mischo Beauty. However, if you're looking for a prestige quality lip liner for a little less, Mischo Beauty is the way to go. Stila's Stay All Day Matte Lip Liner retails at $20, while Mischo Beauty's Lip Liner retails at $17.

