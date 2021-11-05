Miranda Kerr Shares the Holy Grail Face Oil She's Been Using for 10 Years

Before she was the founder and CEO of Kora Organics, Miranda Kerr spent her days modeling for brands like Prada, Victoria's Secret, and countless others. With all those hours clocked on set, she quickly learned that a solid skincare routine was crucial for her career—and which ingredients worked well together while laying a smooth base for makeup. But, all those industry lessons weren't the only driving force behind the development of her latest project.

When she was 16, Kerr's mom was diagnosed with cancer. It was then that Kerr and her family made a drastic change, taking a deeper look at their beauty, home, and wellness products. Over time, Kerr embraced clean formulas and educated herself on product ingredients and their effects. Along with her industry experience, the model-turned-founder ultimately realized that she wanted to create her own line of healthy yet powerful skincare products. And thus, Kora Organics was born.

Since then, the brand has launched a host of effective formulas (and cult favorites) that contain good-for-you ingredients. In celebration of the brand's newest launch, Berry Bright Eye Cream ($44), we caught up with Kerr to discuss the products she can't live without and her many skincare secrets. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Miranda Kerr

About Her Skin

My skin is combination skin, and my biggest skincare concern is pigmentation, which started when I was first pregnant 10 years ago. I love working with our incredible chemists, creating products that can help with that.

The Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum ($68) helps so much with pigment and firming. It has so many incredible ingredients like Kakadu plum from Australia, which is one of the highest forms of naturally occurring vitamin C. It melts into your skin so that it doesn't sit on the surface and helps with pigmentation and brightening your skin.

Our Turmeric Brightening + Exfoliating Mask ($48) is also my go-to skin savior! It's so invigorating—it's like an at-home facial in a tube. It has peppermint aromatherapy, so you feel this burst of refreshment. I like to use it as a microdermabrasion scrub almost daily, but you can also use it as a leave-on mask for 10 minutes, as well for a deeper detoxifying treatment. You literally see instant results—your skin is super smooth and bright.

How She Got Into Skincare

I started modeling when I was 13, so I learned how important skincare was. I used so many different products day-to-day over the many years of modeling, so I've tried pretty much everything out there. I got to learn what worked and what didn't from a texture and layering point of view—and what worked well under makeup.



Her Morning Vs. Nighttime Routine

Both of my morning and night routines are super quick and easy. Every morning right before getting in the shower, I dry body brush all over. It's so energizing for the body and helps increase my circulation and blood flow. I love it!

Then, I jump in the shower and use our Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil ($40), followed by the Turmeric Brightening Mask ($48), and then I mist myself with our new Minty Mist—it is so uplifting! I'll then use the Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum ($68)—it has been a lifesaver for brightening my pigmentation—followed by our Tumeric Glow Moisturizer ($58) all over my face, neck, and décolletage. It keeps my skin glowing all day since it's super absorbent and not sticky at all.

I've also added our new Berry Bright Eye Cream ($44) to my routine. It is super energizing, hydrating, and brightening. It helps with fine lines, discoloration, under-eye bags, and puffiness. It really moisturizes and soothes the delicate skin around the eye. After that, I'll apply the Noni Radiant Eye Oil ($38) and Noni Glow Face Oil ($68) as needed for a little boost of nourishment. Sometimes, when I feel a bit puffy, I will give myself a gua sha massage with my Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor ($58). It helps stimulate circulation, reduce puffiness, and naturally lift and sculpt my face.

At night, I follow the same process, but I double cleanse, swap Noni Bright for Noni Night ($72), and the Turmeric Mask ($48) for Sleeping Mask ($48). The Noni Glow Sleeping Mask is the last step in my routine before I go to bed; there's no need to wash it off until the morning as it dries as a translucent veil, locks in the moisture, and won't rub off on your pillow.

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

I feel like cleansing is such a critical step to glowing skin. I make sure I cleanse in the morning and double cleanse at night. I love our Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil ($40) as it leaves my skin feeling so soft and clean. It's not thick like traditional oil cleansers, and it turns into a milky, silky consistency once you mix and pump it. It melts away my makeup at night and is gentle enough to clean around your eyes. Since it has a beautiful aromatherapy blend, it feels very soothing and relaxing when you use it—like a spa!

How Her Routine Changed Over Time

I wish I had started some things sooner, like sunscreen daily and microcurrent facials. My routine changed when I had kids—I have less time, so I need to use powerful and efficient products that work and are simple to use.

The Product That's Made the Biggest Difference

The one product that has made the biggest difference for my skin is our Turmeric Glow Moisturizer ($58). This is the crème de la crème of face creams that I use morning and night. I love how it makes my skin glow all day and night, and it looks beautiful underneath makeup. My skin feels so hydrated and plump.

It's a super nourishing, brightening, and anti-aging moisturizer all-in-one for all skin types—even break-out-prone skin. It's rich and creamy and melts into your skin. The packaging is so stunning but also sustainable with refillable pods and a beautiful glass jar. This cream brings radiance into your life and your skin!

Kora Organics

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received

Never go to sleep without washing your face.

Her Skincare Pet Peeve

My biggest skincare pet peeve is picking your skin and touching your face.

Her Most-Used Product

Minty Mineral Hydration Mist ($40)—I use it morning, night, and multiple times throughout the day. I am obsessed with how uplifting and refreshing it is.

The Product She's Had in Her Routine the Longest

Noni Glow Face Oil ($68) has been in my routine the longest. This is my "holy grail" oil that I've used religiously morning and night for over 10 years. It smooths, nourishes, brightens, and helps even skin tone and texture. I cannot go without it.

The Product She Loving Right Now

I love Ilia's Skin Tint Foundation ($48).

Her Latest Skincare Launch

Some people really love creams, and some people really love oils. I knew we had to add in an eye cream since we already have eye oil. I love the rich, creamy texture. It also makes a great base for makeup. The jar is inspired by a rose quartz crystal and is refillable—you buy the glass jar once and the refill pods thereafter. The Berry Bright Eye Cream ($44) focuses on brightening and strengthening the eye area with Vitamin C. The main purpose of this product is to provide a brighter look while reducing the appearance of aging and environment-induced skin conditions such as tired, fatigued look, under-eye bags, puffiness, roughness, fine lines, and wrinkles.

