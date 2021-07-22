This Affordable Makeup Brand Is the Beauty Version of a Capsule Wardrobe

Minimalist beauty is here to stay—and we're all about it. After experiencing the rollercoaster that was 2020, a simplified beauty routine has undeniable appeal. After all, a curated top shelf of makeup classics that stand the test of time will never let you down. Just think of it as the beauty equivalent of a capsule wardrobe.

Championing simple, clean beauty since its inception back in 2018, Undone Beauty has quickly become a must-have for makeup minimalists everywhere. And now, the indie brand is bringing its multitasking, multi-benefit products to a broader audience.

After a successful launch on Ulta.com earlier this year, Undone is now coming to Ulta shelves in 325 locations. And, the brand is celebrating its expansion with seven new offerings. “We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Ulta on so many levels," Ann Somma, Undone's founder, tells us exclusively. "Ulta is a one-stop-shop for beauty lovers, so we know our fans (and new fans!) will be able to find us easier than ever before."

Somma is excited about what's to come for the brand, adding that their expansion allows for partnerships outside the industry. "Our growth means we can continue to support and promote causes that align with our vision, like Project Heal,” an organization that provides eating disorder treatment. Ahead, learn more about the new products, the Ulta collaboration, and the brand's minimalist mission.

About the Brand

Undone Beauty has already made a mark on the beauty industry with its innovative, clean, and cruelty-free options. Offering luxury, high-quality products that do more for less, the brand also has inclusive shade ranges that help wearers with an array of skin tones create flawless everyday looks. The affordable brand is dedicated to multipurpose products that help to define features instead of hiding them. The products are also paraben-free with vegan options. “We’re a member of Ulta’s Conscious Beauty Program and super proud to represent that mission,” Somma says.

Formulated with trusted and natural ingredients, Undone's cosmetics also claim skincare benefits with every use. For example, its best-selling Unfoundation Tint ($14) boasts calming, oil-absorbing ingredients like coconut extract and tea tree oil. And for those unfamiliar, Undone's Water Highlighter ($10) is a fan favorite for its innovative formula and promise not to clog pores. And it's easy to see why—the product combines all of Undone's brand codes: a multi-purpose, innovative, and clean formula that's easy to use.

“We’re always expanding our shades and formulas based on customer feedback, and also working to develop more sustainable packaging,” the founder shares before adding, “we just removed 10% of the plastic from our bestselling Lip to Cheek palettes and know there is much more to do."

Undone Beauty

The Inspiration

Undone Beauty remains true to its original mission as the brand grows: uncomplicated products with multiple applications and good-for-you formulas. With the latest addition to the brand lineup—and its launch with Ulta—the company is still committed to a tight collection of must-haves for every beauty lover. “We’re really focused on only rolling out truly new ideas that undo what you can expect from a single product. Our products are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, but they’re also really one of a kind,” Somma explains about the new offerings.

It has also reimagined some of its pre-existing products, including the brand's Water Highlighter. “Our latest launches expand our best-selling Water Highlighter offerings to a greater range of skin tones, as well as bringing this supernatural technology to new blushes.”

The Products

Undone Beauty Forever Lip 2-in-1 Stain + Liner $12 Shop

The Forever 2-in-1 Stain + Liner

The Forever Lip 2-in-1 Stain + Liner ($12) contours and defines for a naturally full lip look. The non-drying stay-proof (and mask-proof) stain includes a precision tip to line and defines while the brush tip fills with natural long-wear color. The lip stain comes in six flattering colors.

“I wanted to personally fulfill my dream of a longwear, natural-looking lip stain that I could use to enhance my lip shape once in the morning and then ignore it for the rest of the day,” Somma explains about the new offering.“ She adds, "I cannot wait for other people to fall in love with this solution.”

Undone Beauty Water Blush Stick $10 Shop

Water Blush Stick

“Our water Highlighter franchise of dewy, natural bronzers, highlighters, and blushes really does deliver pigment in a new way that allows color to sink into the skin for a 'from within' finish," explains Somma.

The water-based technology of the Water Blush Stick ($10) melts into skin for the most natural-looking glow. Promising never to streak because of its sheer, ultra-blendable, buildable ability, the formula is non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores.

Undone Beauty Water Highlighter Stick $10 Shop

Water Highlighter Stick

The Water Highlighter Stick ($10) welcomes a new sheer shade as part of the brand's Ulta launch. Much like the blush version, the highlighter stick also offers water-based technology that melts into the skin. Providing the most natural-looking glow possible. The highlighter stick is also non-comedogenic, so that you can wear it daily.

Undone Beauty Curator Eyeshadow Quad $10 Shop

Curator Eyeshadow Quad

The Curator Eyeshadow Quad ($10) is easy to use for a customizable base, shadow, lining, and highlighting look. The eyeshades can effortlessly be transformed from shadow to liquid liner.

Undone Beauty Matte Talk Lip $10 Shop

Matte Talk Lip

The creamy, balm-like formula of Undone's Matte Talk Lip ($10) leaves a smooth matte finish. The sheer, buildable color wears beautifully throughout the day and does not leave a cakey residue.

Undone Beauty Indielash Mascara $10 Shop

Indielash Mascara

Perfect for getting that lush lash look with natural-looking separation, volume, and length, theIndielash Mascara ($10) 4-way brush cleanly fluffs lashes from root to tip. The buildable, lightweight gel plumps and lengthens lashes thanks to ingredients like castor oil for added lash nourishment. Best of all, this mascara is Ophthalmologist-tested and safe for contact lens wearers.

Undone Beauty Flawlush Brow $12 Shop

Flawlush Brow

The Flawlush Brow ($12) is a brow 2-in-1 duo with long wear fill and buildable gel tint. The unique spoolie creates an all-day full, naturally groomed brow that holds its shape. The precision felt tip pen creates a defined shape and hold.

To shop the newness from Undone Beauty, visit your local Ulta Beauty or Ulta.com.