12 Mini Skirt Outfits for Every Style, Body, and Budget

This '60s creation is still going strong.

By
Lauren Dana
Lauren Dana
Lauren Dana
Lauren Dana Ellman is a freelance writer and editor. Her work has been published in Allure, Brides, Popsugar, Bustle, The Knot, and Elle.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on Mar 25, 2022
Mini Skirt Outfits Sporty

Design by Tiana Crispino

In This Article

Micro Style Textured with Tights Beachy Chic Be Bold Moto Moment Everyday Ease
Business Casual On the Town Belted Bliss Sporty Sophisticate Polished and Preppy Florals for Spring

Mini skirts are one of few fashion trends that have managed to withstand the test of time. The modern-day version of this ultra-short skirt dates back to the ‘60s. Since then, however, the look has drastically evolved. Fast-forward to today, and the mini skirt is once again a style staple. In fact, you can spot them almost anywhere nowadays, whether it’s the runway, the red carpet, or the sidewalk. 

What’s more, as the mini skirt has an increasingly dominant revival moment, you’ll notice an array of options featuring an abundance of fabrics, silhouettes, patterns, and colors. Read: There’s a mini skirt out there for everyone and every body—regardless of your style preferences. The best part? They're easy to dress up or down based on the look you’re going for, so with some smart styling, you can wear one whenever you feel like it. Read on for 12 mini skirt outfit ideas, including beloved product picks across all budgets.

Micro Style

Mini Skirt Outfits Micro

Design by Tiana Crispino

A (very) low-rise, super short mini skirt from Miu Miu basically broke the Internet last month—it even has its own Instagram account—and folks from all over are freaking out over a Walmart dupe. Often out of a desire to recreate the runway look, several fashion influencers have paired their micro-minis with just-as-short sweaters with preppy collars. Make the aesthetic your own by choosing a cropped cardigan with a fun pattern—the one below has pastel mushrooms.

Shop The Look

Textured with Tights

Mini Skirt Outfits Suede

Design by Tiana Crispino

Tights are both functional and fashionable—plus, they pair perfectly with nearly any mini skirt. Opt for this stylish suede one, and accessorize with a versatile gold chain necklace. The result? A polished, put-together look in mere minutes.

Shop The Look

Beachy Chic

Mini Skirt Outfits Beach

Design by Tiana Crispino

Ditch your traditional cover-ups for something more fashion-forward, like this crochet mini skirt. Complete the look with your favorite swimsuit, plus a sun hat and trendy jelly slides.

Shop The Look

Be Bold

Mini Skirt Outfits Patterned

Design by Tiana Crispino

Go for the bold with a patterned mini skirt. You can never go wrong by combining this statement piece with a neutral top. Finish it off with a subtle accessory, such as a dainty piece of jewelry.

Shop The Look

Moto Moment

Mini Skirt Outfits Moto

Design by Tiana Crispino

For an effortless edge, opt for a faux leather mini skirt and matching moto jacket. Take the look to the next level with a graphic rocker tee.

Shop The Look

Everyday Ease

Mini Skirt Outfits Everyday

Design by Tiana Crispino

For a casual take on the trend, slip on a mini skort. This one from Ukrainian brand Cultnaked is an excellent option for anyone who loves the mini skirt look but is worried about the practicality. (Plus, a portion of the proceeds goes towards the Ukrainian relief efforts.) A contemporary crop top and neutral crossbody bag tie the look together.

Shop The Look

Business Casual

Mini Skirt Outfits Business Casual

Design by Tiana Crispino

A tweed mini skirt—such as this splurge-worthy staple from St. John— is perfect for the office. It looks great with a basic blouse and chunky heeled booties.

Shop The Look

On the Town

Mini Skirt Outfits Going Out

Design by Tiana Crispino

Hit the town—and prepare to turn heads—in this sparkly Alice + Olivia number. The statement-making skirt speaks for itself, so keep the rest of the look stylish yet simple with a sleek bodysuit and gold hoops.

Shop The Look

Belted Bliss

Mini Skirt Outfits Belted

Design by Tiana Crispino

Add some bling to your mini skirt by pairing it with a chain belt. Since it will likely be the focal point, make sure the rest of the look is understated (minimalist jewelry, neutral hues, and so on) so not to take attention away from your hero accessory.

Shop The Look

Sporty Sophisticate

Mini Skirt Outfits Sporty

Design by Tiana Crispino

Sure, leggings are great for working out, but tennis skirts make great alternatives for any time you're looking to switch things up—and we especially love the below style from Alo Yoga. Throw on a cropped yoga tank, tie up your laces, and you’ll be ready to conquer your next sweat sesh.

Shop The Look

Polished and Preppy

Mini Skirt Outfits Preppy

Design by Tiana Crispino

Combining all things playful and preppy, plaid miniskirts are a timeless wardrobe staple—and for good reason. A crisp white blouse adds sophistication, as does a pair of black loafers

Shop The Look

Florals for Spring

Mini Skirt Outfits Floral

Design by Tiana Crispino

We all know the iconic Devil Wears Prada quote, yet this is one cliché we can’t seem to get enough of. This floral moment, which features a matching mini and top from the new Maluma collection for Macy's, is one for the books. Accessorize with a flower-inspired ring, et voilà.

Shop The Look

Related Stories