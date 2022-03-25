12 Mini Skirt Outfits for Every Style, Body, and Budget

Mini skirts are one of few fashion trends that have managed to withstand the test of time. The modern-day version of this ultra-short skirt dates back to the ‘60s. Since then, however, the look has drastically evolved. Fast-forward to today, and the mini skirt is once again a style staple. In fact, you can spot them almost anywhere nowadays, whether it’s the runway, the red carpet, or the sidewalk.

What’s more, as the mini skirt has an increasingly dominant revival moment, you’ll notice an array of options featuring an abundance of fabrics, silhouettes, patterns, and colors. Read: There’s a mini skirt out there for everyone and every body—regardless of your style preferences. The best part? They're easy to dress up or down based on the look you’re going for, so with some smart styling, you can wear one whenever you feel like it. Read on for 12 mini skirt outfit ideas, including beloved product picks across all budgets.

Micro Style

Design by Tiana Crispino

A (very) low-rise, super short mini skirt from Miu Miu basically broke the Internet last month—it even has its own Instagram account—and folks from all over are freaking out over a Walmart dupe. Often out of a desire to recreate the runway look, several fashion influencers have paired their micro-minis with just-as-short sweaters with preppy collars. Make the aesthetic your own by choosing a cropped cardigan with a fun pattern—the one below has pastel mushrooms.

Textured with Tights

Design by Tiana Crispino

Tights are both functional and fashionable—plus, they pair perfectly with nearly any mini skirt. Opt for this stylish suede one, and accessorize with a versatile gold chain necklace. The result? A polished, put-together look in mere minutes.

Beachy Chic

Design by Tiana Crispino

Ditch your traditional cover-ups for something more fashion-forward, like this crochet mini skirt. Complete the look with your favorite swimsuit, plus a sun hat and trendy jelly slides.

Be Bold

Design by Tiana Crispino

Go for the bold with a patterned mini skirt. You can never go wrong by combining this statement piece with a neutral top. Finish it off with a subtle accessory, such as a dainty piece of jewelry.

Shop The Look Anthropologie

Veronica Beard

Vrai

Moto Moment

Design by Tiana Crispino

For an effortless edge, opt for a faux leather mini skirt and matching moto jacket. Take the look to the next level with a graphic rocker tee.

Everyday Ease

Design by Tiana Crispino

For a casual take on the trend, slip on a mini skort. This one from Ukrainian brand Cultnaked is an excellent option for anyone who loves the mini skirt look but is worried about the practicality. (Plus, a portion of the proceeds goes towards the Ukrainian relief efforts.) A contemporary crop top and neutral crossbody bag tie the look together.

Business Casual

Design by Tiana Crispino

A tweed mini skirt—such as this splurge-worthy staple from St. John— is perfect for the office. It looks great with a basic blouse and chunky heeled booties.

On the Town

Design by Tiana Crispino

Hit the town—and prepare to turn heads—in this sparkly Alice + Olivia number. The statement-making skirt speaks for itself, so keep the rest of the look stylish yet simple with a sleek bodysuit and gold hoops.

Belted Bliss

Design by Tiana Crispino

Add some bling to your mini skirt by pairing it with a chain belt. Since it will likely be the focal point, make sure the rest of the look is understated (minimalist jewelry, neutral hues, and so on) so not to take attention away from your hero accessory.

Sporty Sophisticate

Design by Tiana Crispino

Sure, leggings are great for working out, but tennis skirts make great alternatives for any time you're looking to switch things up—and we especially love the below style from Alo Yoga. Throw on a cropped yoga tank, tie up your laces, and you’ll be ready to conquer your next sweat sesh.

Polished and Preppy

Design by Tiana Crispino

Combining all things playful and preppy, plaid miniskirts are a timeless wardrobe staple—and for good reason. A crisp white blouse adds sophistication, as does a pair of black loafers.

Florals for Spring

Design by Tiana Crispino

We all know the iconic Devil Wears Prada quote, yet this is one cliché we can’t seem to get enough of. This floral moment, which features a matching mini and top from the new Maluma collection for Macy's, is one for the books. Accessorize with a flower-inspired ring, et voilà.