Millie Bobby Brown Chose Pearly Chrome Nails for Her Engagement Mani

Cue the wedding bells: Millie Bobby Brown is engaged. We’ve watched the actor grow up, from her debut role as Eleven in Stranger Things, to becoming the first female lead in the Sherlock Holmes franchise—somehow, she had time to start her own skincare line, Florence by Mills, along the way. With all her ducks in a row, Brown is venturing into a new chapter of her life—marrying her longtime partner, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi.

Brown announced the news to the world on April 11 via an Instagram post of a black and white photo of the couple. Brown and Bongiovi are hugging in the photo, and Brown is wearing a lacy white top with puffed sleeves and frilly cuffs. Of course, she’s showing off her new ring, and her pearly glazed nails shine almost as bright as the diamond.

Brown wore a pearly glazed manicure with a light, almost opaque base color (it appears to be white though we can't be 100% sure) and a chrome glazed topper. Her nails feature an almond shape, which elongates her hands, but she stuck to a natural medium length.

Glazed nails have been circulating for what seems like forever now, yet the reflective manicure usually comes with a barely-there wash of color that makes the nails appear almost translucent. Brown’s nails, on the other hand, have a more opaque base that really makes her nails pop like pearls, even in a black and white photo.

Luckily, Brown's pearly glazed manicure is super simple to DIY. First, you’ll want to start with a white or off-white base, and apply two coats, and let it dry. After that, you can go one of two ways: if you’re a pro at doing your own nails, you can apply a chrome powder, like the CND Over The Top Effects Powder in Pearl Obsession ($15), to the entire nail. If, however, you're looking for a fool-proof way to turn your nails into pearls, you can top the look off with sheer holographic nail polish, like the Dermelect Smoothing Ridge Filler in Makeover ($18). Finally, add your favorite high-shine top coat for a manicure that looks like it was plucked straight from an oyster, engagement ring optional.