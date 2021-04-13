Review: Milk's Matcha Toner Majorly Elevated My Skincare Routine

After just a few days of using this primer, I began to notice my skin looked a lot smoother. The positive changes in my skin set the perfect foundation for the rest of my skincare. This hydrating, purifying product is worth the purchase.

We put the Milk's Matcha Toner to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

To tone or not to tone. Toner is one of the most debated steps in a skincare routine. Some skincare enthusiasts will say it is vital to your routine, while others argue that it’s pretty pointless. Whatever side you’re on, picking a toner that is right for your skin type can be quite a process. Toners, if not chosen according to skin needs, can be harsh and overdrying to the skin.

I have had quite a history with toners. In my early 20s, I suffered from adult acne. Having acne at a time in my life when I was supposed to be in my “prime” was quite a humbling experience. For the first time in my life, I had to learn how to take care of my skin. I did what any broke acne-filled girl in her 20s would do; I desperately tried a handful of drugstore products. Out of all the products I tried, toner is what helped me clear my acne.

Today, I am proud to report that I am at a better place with my skin. Outside of the monthly hormonal pimple, I have conquered my adult acne. Consequently, my relationship with toners has changed. I find that toners are very overdrying on my skin, almost uncomfortable at times. I find it hard to find a toner that is not harsh or specifically for acne. In my opinion, it’s tough to find a toner when you’re at a good place with your skin. So I jumped at the chance to put this one to the test. Keep reading for my experience using Milk’s Matcha Toner.

Milk Matcha Toner Best for: Sensitive and oily skin Uses: Tones, hydrates Active ingredients: Kombucha, matcha green tea, witch hazel Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $30 About the brand: Based out of Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City, Milk Makeup specializes in cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan cosmetics and skincare. It's famous for its innovative products and stick formulations.

About My Skin: Dry, dry, and more dry

My skin has been through many stages. In my acne struggle days, my skin was very oily. Now that I am in my late 20s, my skin is as dry as can be. The dramatic changes to my skin type can be related to where I live. I went to college in Florida, where the climate is more humid. Now I live in New York City, where the weather is drier.

The Ingredients: Unusual (in a good way)

The first ingredient that caught my eye was kombucha. I found this to be a fascinating ingredient that you don’t find in most skincare products. Kombucha improves texture and clarifies as it illuminates the skin. It also improves fine lines and wrinkles. The toner also has an organic cactus elixir, an excellent vitamin E supplement for healing, moisturizing, and reviving the skin. Finally, I notice this product also includes witch hazel, which can help reduce acne.

The Results: Smooth and hydrating

Celeste Polanco/Design by Cristina Cianci

When the toner first arrived, I was pleasantly surprised it was a solid formula. Looking back, I should’ve known—I mean, it is Milk Makeup, known for its stick formulations. Because the toner was a solid formula, I had doubts about its efficacy. I am happy to report I was wrong. The toner sat on my skin beautifully. After a few days, I began to notice my skin looked a lot smoother. The positive changes in my skin set the perfect foundation for the rest of my skincare. As I continued to use the toner as part of my day and night routine, my results only amplified. My skin began to appear more even, with the appearance of my acne scars reduced.

I had doubts about its efficacy. I am happy to report I was wrong.

The Value: An investment, but a worthy one

I look at skincare as an investment. However, I can understand that not everyone has $30 to spend on a toner. There is a wide range of toners that are much cheaper and just as effective. I believe the toner is worth it because of its positive effects on the skin, and it’s a solid formula. Because the toner is not liquid, you are using less product on the skin, and still getting significant results. The product will last longer, and you would get your money’s worth in the long run.

Similar Products: You've got options

Let’s be honest; sometimes, it’s tough to find a toner that won’t be so rigorous on the skin. Here are two of our favorites that fit the bill.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Toner: The Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($30) from Paula's Choice has many of the same attributes as the Milk Matcha Toner. This lightweight toner is proven to smooth, make skin more even, and unclog pores.

Kiehls Ultra Facial Toner: If your skin is in a good place and you’re looking to keep it that way, then Kiehl’s Ultra Toner ($18) could be a great option. This toner is a little more on the gentle side, with a milk-like consistency. The product’s benefits include hydration, removing surface debris without over stripping, and refining the skin’s texture.