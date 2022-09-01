Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water Under-Eye Patches Perked Me Right Up

Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water Under Eye Patches are a great addition to your self-care routine. Whether you’re perking up before a Zoom call or prepping your skin for makeup, these pads will make your eye area look snatched and more awake.

We put the Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Before I tried these Makeup’s Cooling Water Under Eye Patches, I was not a big fan of eye patches. Usually, I’m annoyed because they come all bunched together in a slimy bag, are so messy to apply, and slip all over your face. It almost makes the experience not worth it. These are far superior. For starters, they come individually packaged. They also have an unbelievably perfect grip and a lasting cooling sensation that makes them feel like a treat. Before I knew it I was using them at my desk during the workday, first thing in the morning, and to get ready for a night out.

Allow me to explain in my full review, below.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches Best for: Puffy under-eyes and bags Uses: Energize the under eyes Potential allergens: No Active ingredients: Caffeine, lavender, aloe, natural seawater Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: Around $22-$29, depending on the retailer About the brand: Milk Makeup was born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. All products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

About My Skin: Always thirsty

I have dry skin so I’m very vigilant about using hydrating skincare on a day-to-day basis. I’m always packing on serums, paying special attention to my delicate eye and lip areas. I also use eye cream twice a day. While I don’t get bags (even on little sleep) I do get puffy from time to time.

I wound up using these patches at least twice a week. Often to prep my skin for early morning calls, but my absolute favorite way to use them is pre-glam. It’s an idea I got from celeb makeup artist Suzie Kim. “I usually use them to plump up and hydrate the eyes for 15 to 20 minutes while doing other makeup, so that the concealer can apply flawlessly,” she explains. Spoiler alert: I had an extra snatched, awake look on both occasions.

Ingredients: Caffeine, aloe, and more

The ingredient list is pretty straightforward. The formula includes a boost of caffeine, natural seawater, lavender, and aloe.

In as little as 15 minutes these patches can help to depuff, hydrate, and energize the under-eye area.

They’re a great pick for someone that doesn’t have a ton of time but wants a quick refresh.

The Packaging: Aesthetically pleasing and practical

I want to reiterate how much I love the packaging of this product. Each pair comes individually stuck to a clear plastic sheet. The top felted side has a cute ‘chill out’ logo that you peel off to reveal a gel-textured, serum-infused side. The grip is just right--enough to stay in place but not too much that it hurts to rip them off.

Byrdie / Taylor Stephan

The Feel: Subtly cooling

Once I placed the pads up against my bottom lash line I immediately felt an icy chill kick in. I kept the pads on a little longer than instructed because they felt so good that I didn't want to take them off. They didn’t get warm they stayed cool, a sensation that lasted even after the pads were removed.

The Results: Noticeably bouncier

When I was finally ready to peel them off, they came off easily. The gel had dried and my eye area was dry to the touch. Still, it was shiny and felt hydrated. One look in the mirror and my skin looked noticeably bouncier and brighter. I also saw that my makeup sat smoother, for longer, and with no caking.

Byrdie / Taylor Stephan

The Value: Treat yourself

A box comes with six sets for under $30. That feels slightly steep for a one-time-use product. Still, I’m into them. These are not something I would use every day, but they are a great pick-me-up once a week or whenever you want to wake up your eye area to look fresh for a certain event.

Byrdie / Taylor Stephan

Similar Products: You have options

