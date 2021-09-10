I’ve never been big on pressed powder, but the Milk Makeup Blur Stick is a really good alternative. A few quick swipes across my T-zone, and it refines skin texture and fills in larger, open pores—all without dulling or flattening my complexion.

We put the Milk Makeup Blur Stick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I have a complicated relationship with my pores. On one hand, they play a vital role in normal physiology, but on the other, they produce more oil than I’d like. It’s all good—pores are normal, after all. But I definitely won’t say no to a product that promises to smooth them out and control some of the shine.

Enter Milk Makeup’s Blur Stick. As the name suggests, the stick promises to soften and refine the look of skin texture. It’s almost halfway between skincare and a makeup product—you can use it as a primer or as an additional step in your skincare routine. Being prone to large pores, blackheads and mild congestion, this product was an exciting prospect for me—that, and I’m a huge fan of Milk Makeup already (the Sunshine Skin Tint is excellent).

It’s safe to say I had high hopes with this one, but want more intel on how I fared? Keep scrolling for the review.



Milk Makeup Blur Stick Best for: Normal to oily skin types, those who have large pores, or anyone who wants to prep for a matte makeup look. Uses: As a makeup primer or to blur the look of bare skin, minimizing the appearance of pores, fine lines, and uneven texture. Potential Allergens: Fragrance Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $36 About the brand: Milk Makeup was conceptualized at the iconic Milk Studios in New York City by a team of creatives. The brand’s ethos is “good ingredients and epic payoff." It’s loved for its innovative formulas, creative branding, and edgy creative vision.

About My Skin: Shiny T-zone, dehydrated everywhere else

My skin changes depending on the time of year, but overall, it’s normal to combination and prone to mild congestion. In the summer, excess oil is definitely a concern for me, so I gravitate towards anything with a light texture and fresh result. However I don’t like my skin to look flat or dull, so I am picky when it comes to anything with a matte finish. I guess the goal is a glow but not grease (I swear I don’t ask for much).



The Ingredients: Tailor-made for skin prone to congestion

There’s not really any noteworthy ingredients in the Milk Makeup Blur Stick because it’s not a "treatment" product, but rather a quick fix to improve the skin’s appearance. But what really appeals to me is what’s left out of the formula—unlike so many other skin-smoothing primers and moisturizers, the product is made without oils or silicones. Don’t get me wrong, these ingredients are totally fine for most people, but if you’re prone to congestion like me, their long-term use can cause issues. The fact that this product has such a smooth, velvety texture in their absence is no small feat, either.



How to Apply: Whenever, wherever

Emily Algar

You can use the Milk Makeup Blur Stick in so many different ways. Its main purpose is to smooth the skin and prep for makeup, so apply it as you would a primer, focusing on the oily parts of your face (be sure to warm it on the back of your hand first). I also loved it to even out bare skin. Just pat a little across the T-zone under SPF, and use your fingers to really melt it into the complexion.

The stick is also amazing for touching up during the day, whether you have makeup on or not. For this, I liked using my fingers (this will also help to keep makeup intact). Just tap into any oily spots to suppress shine and reduce the look of pore size. Lastly, you can use the product as an eyeshadow primer by swiping it over each lid before makeup, then patting it in.



The Results: Velvety skin

I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved the Milk Makeup Blur Stick. Because it’s soft and slightly creamy, it doesn’t flatten the skin like a powder. There’s also minimal creasing and caking—another pet peeve of mine.

As for the look of pores, this priming product definitely refines them. They weren’t invisible, but there was a clear improvement. It also did a stellar job at smoothing blemishes prior to concealer application. It obviously doesn't hide bumps or raised blemishes, but overall, I really liked it. And the best part is that it looks (and feels) like skin, as opposed to a mattifying primer.

Special shoutout as well to the clever stick format—it has no leaking, it's handbag-friendly, and no fingers are necessary when it comes to minor touch-ups.



The Value: Pricey, but reasonable for the quality

$36 seems pretty steep when you consider drugstore brand counterparts, but as far as performance is concerned, the MIlk Makeup Blur Stick is an excellent value. It’s also free from common irritants and the stick format lasts for what seems like forever, so I think if you’re prone to shine it’s a solid choice. The format is also so easy, especially when you compare it to fussy loose powders.



Similar Products: You've got options

Givenchy Mister Matifying Stick: This luxurious priming stick ($38) is really lightweight, so it works well on normal to combination skin. It does contain silicones though, so use it sparingly if you have acne-prone skin.

Maybelline Facestudio Master Blur Stick Primer: This Maybelline primer stick ($8) is budget beauty at its finest. It’s completely transparent and really silky, so it works well underneath a full face of glam.

MAC Prep + Prime Pore Refiner Stick: Aptly referred to online as a magic stick, this option from MAC ($28) is also oil- and silicone-free, so it will mattify and even out the complexion without causing breakouts.

