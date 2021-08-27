Milk Makeup’s Kush Fiber Brow Gel is a fast-track to fluffier arches that look and feel completely natural. It's great for those who want to enhance their look but find most brow gels to be too much, and will leave an impressive result that lasts all day.

We put the Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Brow Gel to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As a lover of clear brow gels, I tend to avoid overly pigmented, brow-building products. While I love to enhance the shape of my eyebrows, I find most formulas to be more excessive than what I'm looking for, leading to a result that looks or feels unnatural. That being said, I'm always open to seeing whether a widely loved product can change my mind, and Milk Makeup's Kush Fiber Brow Gel had me curious.

While Milk's brow gel sounded like a far cry from the natural-looking brows I like, the rave reviews convinced me to give it a chance anyway. Now, I’m pleased to say that this has well and truly changed my tune about tinted brow products. Keep reading to discover why in my full review.

Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Brow Gel Best for: Anyone looking for soft, fluffy brows that aren’t over the top. Uses: A tinted brow gel that uses fibers and conditioners to fill, shape, and define. Hero ingredients: Hemp-derived cannabis seed oil Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Price: $20 About the brand: Milk Makeup made a name for itself with its cool aesthetic and cruelty-free, vegan products. Born out of a creative studio in downtown New York City, the brand's unique formulas, quirky packaging, and innovative ingredients have given it an edge in the beauty hemisphere.

About My Brows: Not sparse but could use a body boost

When I was younger, I followed the crowd. For whatever reason, my friends and I (and most people) decided that bold eyebrows were best, and regardless of whether or not they suited our face was irrelevant. Instead, we drew them on with thick, dark pencils that resembled wax crayons and hoped for the best. In hindsight, we all looked terrible, but the beauty of your teenage years is that you can look back and laugh at your makeup skills.

Today—likely in part because of my past experiences—I have transitioned to clear brow gels only. Being a beauty editor, I have a whole bag full of brow products I’ve sampled, but at the very most I’ll add a flick of my thinnest pencil. While my brows are by no means like Cara Delevingne’s, they’re dark enough and thick enough to leave to their own devices, but they could also do with a bit more oomph—something I can achieve with a clear gel.



How to Apply: Swipe carefully and remove any excess with a cotton swab

Gabrielle Dyer

As soon as I started brushing Milk's Kush Fiber Brow Gel through, I remembered why I stopped using colored brow products. If you don’t use extreme precision, the color will coat the surrounding skin—not an ideal look. That being said, the formula wasn’t overly thick or gloopy like some others.

Upon closer inspection, I believe the excess could be reduced by dispensing less product onto the brush. However, after seeing the results, this drawback was not enough to put me off. I suggest keeping a cotton swab close by and tracing the outline of your brows as soon as you’ve applied the gel. This will quickly remove any excess. And don’t even bother trying to use the Milk brow gel in a cab—you'll be much happier with the results if you apply the product in a more stable setting.



The Results: Fluffy but still natural-looking brows

Gabrielle Dyer/Design by Cristina Cianci

One of my favorite things about Milk's Kush Fiber Brow Gel is that the fibers are undetectable. It doesn’t get crunchy or hard when it dries, nor is it tacky, so your brows still look and feel like eyebrows. Despite my olive skin tone, eyebrows that are darker than my natural shade do me no justice. Keeping this in mind, I chose the shade Herb, an ashy, mid-toned color that looks like it would work with a range of brows. Once on, it initially looked slightly too light and I wished I had gone up a shade. But after leaving it to set, I realized that it was spot on. Because it was a bit lighter than my natural brows, it prevented the extra-dark arches I wanted to avoid. It also allowed me to apply two coats and still get a natural-looking finish. In my excitement, I grabbed a spoolie and brushed up my brows to give them a little boost. My brows had been transformed into amazingly fluffy arches, and I had finally found a tinted brow product that left me feeling impressed.



The Value: Fair and well worth it

Milk's Kush Fiber Brow Gel will run you $20 for a 0.15-oz. tube, which is in the mid-range of prices for brow products. While you can certainly find something cheaper if that's your priority, I found the quality of this to be well worth the price. It gave my brows impressive volume and definition while keeping a natural look and feel, which is more than I can say about other tinted products I've tried and enough to keep it a go-to in my everyday makeup routine.



Similar Products: You've got options

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel: A worthy contender for the top spot, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel ($20) has an extensive amount of five-star reviews claiming it's the best one out there. It comes in 11 shades, three more than Milk has to offer, and they’re listed by color and undertone so you’ll have no problem picking the right one for you. Plus, it’s the same price, so the brow gel you choose is really up to what formula and shade sounds best for you.

Too Faced Brow Wig: Though I can’t imagine four shades could possibly cater to everyone, this brow gel from Too Faced ($23) is a widely beloved option if you find a match. Like the Milk brow gel, it claims to bolster brows with buildable fibers that cling to skin and hair, filling in gaps and creating density. It looks as though the brush is larger than Milk’s, which makes me think precise application could be even more important here.

