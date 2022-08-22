Milk Bath Nails Are the Ethereal Manicure of Our Dreams

There are always reasons to look forward to getting your nails done, but it's easy to become stumped from time to time on what colors and styles to choose. If you're anything like me, you've spent a good while searching through booklets of polish colors only to end up with something you regularly get (guilty on all counts). Sometimes, it takes a bit more research to find that refreshing design that gets us excited to book our next appointment.

If you need inspiration for your next manicure, you've come to the right place: Milk bath nails are trending, and for good reason, as they have the most romantic and ethereal vibes. Traditionally, milk bath nails are composed of milky acrylic dip powders or gel with tiny, dried flowers embedded into the sheer or "milky" color polish so the blooms stand out. You can be as creative and colorful as you like with the flowers, and even add accents like diamonds or pearls if you're feeling fancy.

Need to see it for yourself? We get it. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 of our favorite milk bath nails that will have you wanting to try this manicure trend ASAP.