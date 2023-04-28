Miley Cyrus' 32 Best Hair Transformations—From Mullets to Marbled Blonde

However you've come to know Miley Cyrus—as an actress, a singer, a model, or all three—there's no denying her outstanding talent. Cyrus first starred in Tim Burton's Big Fish at eight-years-old and was once synonymous with her role as Hannah Montana on the Disney channel in her early teens. Now the singer is in her thirties and still has a career that's going strong.
Being in the limelight for most of her life thus far, we've watched Cyrus change in many ways, and her hair transformations have been some of our favorites. Over the years, Cyrus has experimented with many hairstyles, including color and different lengths. Below find some of our favorite Miley Cyrus hair moments to date.
Party Waves
Fittingly, the Party In The U.S.A. singer hosted NBC's 2022-23 New Year's Eve Special. She wore piece-y tendrils with a wet-looking shine while sharing the stage with musical icons such as David Byrne and Dolly Parton.
Dolly Parton-Inspired
When your godmother is Dolly Parton, you're either living in a musical fantasy or the life of Cyrus. The singer has been rumored to play Parton in a biopic, but that is unconfirmed. Still, she channeled Parton's looks for a LACMA Art + Film event with icy blonde bangs and waves.
Modern Mullet
The mullet haircut is back in a tasteful, modern way; leave it to Cyrus to wear and look incredible while doing it.
Skunk Hair
We've seen a significant resurgence of skunk hair among stars like Dua Lipa and Rihanna, and we love Cyrus' take on the trend with black strands tucked underneath beach blonde. She recently "marbled" the look all the way up to her roots.
The Shag
The shag haircut was popular in 2020, and we love Cyrus in her shaggy era. With shoulder-length strands blended with layers around the face, it's the perfect cut to try if you want something low-maintenance.
Subtle Exaggeration
Cyrus left her wardrobe for the 2019 Met Gala to make the exaggerated statement while opting for a simple micro bang style to balance the look.
Rocker Waves
Maybe it's the ensemble of thick chains, heavy metal jewelry, and a hard-edged grimace, but these oil-infused waves add to Cyrus' rock-and-roll chic look.
Wet-Look Waves
Here Cyrus makes a strong case for the wet-hair look with her fringe and length styled in gelled-up waves.
Diffused Waves
The diffused curls Cyrus wore to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party is one of our all-time favorite beauty looks on her to date. To achieve similar waves, the key isn't loading up on too much product and using your diffuser to thoroughly dry (not disrupt) your curls.
Old Hollywood Elegance
These brushed-out waves Cyrus wore on the Grammy's red carpet epitomize elegance. A reliable mixed bristle brush is key to creating a similar hairstyle.
Faux Bob
Perfectly sculpted waves are enough on their own, but a faux bob is a perfect trick if you have longer strands and want to bring the hair up to the neckline. Tie a loose ponytail once the curls have been brushed out and set, gently tuck the ends up inside the ponytail, and pin them into place at the scalp.
Body Movement
For the Met Gala theme of Heavenly Bodies, Cyrus didn't skimp on showing off some skin, but she also let her hair down with effortless body and movement.
Flower Accents
Cyrus wore a French twist on the red carpet but kept the style fun by decorating it with flower pins and clips to complement her dress.
Beach-Blonde Pony
At the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Cyrus wore her bleach-blonde strands in a high ponytail for her performance alongside Billy Idol.
Blue Glitter Bob
At the 2015 Met Gala, Cyrus wore a sleek blue bob with a reflective sheen to play off the evening's theme Through The Looking Glass.
A Side of Sparkle
Where most people would use makeup to play off this theme of glitter, we love the gelled detail Cyrus wore with her side part, proving that you can never have too much sparkle.
Clean and Combed
Cyrus knows how to pack a punch without going overboard. Case in point: This poppy orange lip, all-black attire, a dash of bling, and a clean combed bob that ties it all together.
Butter Blonde
At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Cyrus dyed her wispy pixie cut in a multidimensional shade of buttery blonde, the perfect hue to consider for summer.
Edgy Spikes
When the Met Gala theme is Punk: Chaos to Couture, leave it to Cyrus to show up with the perfect pairing of both—these punk rock spikes and netted couture gown made for an unforgettable red carpet moment.
Buzz-Worthy Pixie
With this style, Cyrus proved you don't have to pick between a buzz cut and a pixie cut. Instead, merge both with shaved sides and style your lengths up top in a pompadour for an easy, confident look.
Baby Buns
Cyrus' mini space buns will—hands down—always be one of her more iconic looks. It was a simple yet playful statement during a massive moment in the singer's music career.
Platinum Pixie
Here, Cyrus's platinum pixie, bright orange-red lip, and bold brow serve us an edgier interpretation of Marilyn-inspired Hollywood glam.
Deep Side Part
Even with the shortest strands, over-directing the hair from your regular parting can offer height, volume, and ease. The heat of your blow dryer will be your best friend when moving that hair up and over, making sure your strands stay put.
Geometric Crop
Cyrus debuted her short punk-rock haircut with her Bangerz album in 2013, which created much buzz. This moment in her hair journey is hard to forget and marked the beginning of her most transformative and experimental hair times ahead.
The Butterfly Cut
Before there was Tiktok and its viral butterfly cut trend, Cyrus sported a voluminous layered style on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards that we're still loving over a decade later.
Hollywood Glam
When you've made appearances on the red carpet for most of your life, it's almost inevitable that a classic portrayal of old Hollywood glam will find its way into your beauty repertoire. Always favoring a side part, Cyrus wears one section of hair pinned back, but it has no impact on the body and fullness in her hairstyle.
Bouffant Undercut
Bouffants may be a '50s-inspired hairdo, but Cyrus makes it look edgier with her double-processed undercut.
Dip-Dye Ponytail
Dip dye hair always reinvents itself in new, fun, and exciting ways. These extra-long ponytail extensions Cyrus wore in 2011 are a damage-free option for trying the color trend with zero risks or regrets.
Layered Fishtail Braid
Layers didn't deter Cyrus from wearing the side-swept fishtail braid we saw everywhere in the 2010s. It perfectly captures the hair trends of the time from color, cut, and style, making it one of Cyrus's most memorable hair moments.
Tousled Bun
Romantic updos were all the rage in the early 2000s, and this tousled mid-height bun she wore to the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in 2009 perfectly represented the times.
Thick Tendrils
Before we all started wearing long, stick-straight tendrils around the face, we saw a thicker, bolder version of the hair trend on Cyrus back in 2009.
Dark Extensions
Pencil-thin eyebrows, rich chocolate brown hair, and voluminous extensions, all seen on Cyrus here, were largely popular in 2009. Although a far cry from her blonde hair down the line, this is a fun Cyrus era to look back on.