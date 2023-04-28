Miley Cyrus' 32 Best Hair Transformations—From Mullets to Marbled Blonde

However you've come to know Miley Cyrus—as an actress, a singer, a model, or all three—there's no denying her outstanding talent. Cyrus first starred in Tim Burton's Big Fish at eight-years-old and was once synonymous with her role as Hannah Montana on the Disney channel in her early teens. Now the singer is in her thirties and still has a career that's going strong.

Being in the limelight for most of her life thus far, we've watched Cyrus change in many ways, and her hair transformations have been some of our favorites. Over the years, Cyrus has experimented with many hairstyles, including color and different lengths. Below find some of our favorite Miley Cyrus hair moments to date.