Miley Cyrus' 32 Best Hair Transformations—From Mullets to Marbled Blonde

Published on 04/28/23
miley cyrus posing with wavy hair and black gloves

@mileycyrus/Instagram

However you've come to know Miley Cyrus—as an actress, a singer, a model, or all three—there's no denying her outstanding talent. Cyrus first starred in Tim Burton's Big Fish at eight-years-old and was once synonymous with her role as Hannah Montana on the Disney channel in her early teens. Now the singer is in her thirties and still has a career that's going strong.

Being in the limelight for most of her life thus far, we've watched Cyrus change in many ways, and her hair transformations have been some of our favorites. Over the years, Cyrus has experimented with many hairstyles, including color and different lengths. Below find some of our favorite Miley Cyrus hair moments to date. 

01 of 32

Party Waves

Miley Cyrus with wet-looking waves

@mileycyrus

Fittingly, the Party In The U.S.A. singer hosted NBC's 2022-23 New Year's Eve Special. She wore piece-y tendrils with a wet-looking shine while sharing the stage with musical icons such as David Byrne and Dolly Parton.

02 of 32

Dolly Parton-Inspired

Miley Cyrus at 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

When your godmother is Dolly Parton, you're either living in a musical fantasy or the life of Cyrus. The singer has been rumored to play Parton in a biopic, but that is unconfirmed. Still, she channeled Parton's looks for a LACMA Art + Film event with icy blonde bangs and waves.

03 of 32

Modern Mullet

miley cyrus with a blonde mullet and red lipstick

@mileycyrus/Instagram

The mullet haircut is back in a tasteful, modern way; leave it to Cyrus to wear and look incredible while doing it.

04 of 32

Skunk Hair

Miley Cyrus with skunk hair

@MILEYCYRUS

We've seen a significant resurgence of skunk hair among stars like Dua Lipa and Rihanna, and we love Cyrus' take on the trend with black strands tucked underneath beach blonde. She recently "marbled" the look all the way up to her roots.

05 of 32

The Shag

Miley Cyrus at Tom Ford AW20 Show

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

The shag haircut was popular in 2020, and we love Cyrus in her shaggy era. With shoulder-length strands blended with layers around the face, it's the perfect cut to try if you want something low-maintenance.

06 of 32

Subtle Exaggeration

Miley Cyrus at 2019 Met Gala

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Cyrus left her wardrobe for the 2019 Met Gala to make the exaggerated statement while opting for a simple micro bang style to balance the look. 

07 of 32

Rocker Waves

Miley Cyrus at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Maybe it's the ensemble of thick chains, heavy metal jewelry, and a hard-edged grimace, but these oil-infused waves add to Cyrus' rock-and-roll chic look.

08 of 32

Wet-Look Waves

Miley Cyrus in New York City, 2019

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Here Cyrus makes a strong case for the wet-hair look with her fringe and length styled in gelled-up waves.

09 of 32

Diffused Waves

Miley Cyrus at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/Wire Image

The diffused curls Cyrus wore to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party is one of our all-time favorite beauty looks on her to date. To achieve similar waves, the key isn't loading up on too much product and using your diffuser to thoroughly dry (not disrupt) your curls.

10 of 32

Old Hollywood Elegance

Miley Cyrus at 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

These brushed-out waves Cyrus wore on the Grammy's red carpet epitomize elegance. A reliable mixed bristle brush is key to creating a similar hairstyle. 

11 of 32

Faux Bob

Miley Cyrus at 26th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Event

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Perfectly sculpted waves are enough on their own, but a faux bob is a perfect trick if you have longer strands and want to bring the hair up to the neckline. Tie a loose ponytail once the curls have been brushed out and set, gently tuck the ends up inside the ponytail, and pin them into place at the scalp.

12 of 32

Body Movement

Miley Cyrus at 2018 Met Gala

George Pimentel/Getty Images

For the Met Gala theme of Heavenly Bodies, Cyrus didn't skimp on showing off some skin, but she also let her hair down with effortless body and movement.

13 of 32

Flower Accents

Miley Cryus attends the Thor premiere

Barry King / Getty Images

Cyrus wore a French twist on the red carpet but kept the style fun by decorating it with flower pins and clips to complement her dress.

14 of 32

Beach-Blonde Pony

Miley Cyrus performs with Billy Idol at the 2016 iHeartRadio Festival

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Cyrus wore her bleach-blonde strands in a high ponytail for her performance alongside Billy Idol.

15 of 32

Blue Glitter Bob

Miley Cyrus at 2015 Met Gala

George Pimentel / WireImage

At the 2015 Met Gala, Cyrus wore a sleek blue bob with a reflective sheen to play off the evening's theme Through The Looking Glass.

16 of 32

A Side of Sparkle

Miley Cyrus wears pink glitter to a (RED) Event

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Where most people would use makeup to play off this theme of glitter, we love the gelled detail Cyrus wore with her side part, proving that you can never have too much sparkle.  

17 of 32

Clean and Combed

Miley Cyrus at 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Event

Carwai Tang / WireImage

Cyrus knows how to pack a punch without going overboard. Case in point: This poppy orange lip, all-black attire, a dash of bling, and a clean combed bob that ties it all together.

18 of 32

Butter Blonde

Miley Cyrus at 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Cyrus dyed her wispy pixie cut in a multidimensional shade of buttery blonde, the perfect hue to consider for summer.

19 of 32

Edgy Spikes

Miley Cyrus at the 2013 Met Gala

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

When the Met Gala theme is Punk: Chaos to Couture, leave it to Cyrus to show up with the perfect pairing of both—these punk rock spikes and netted couture gown made for an unforgettable red carpet moment.

20 of 32

Buzz-Worthy Pixie

Miley Cyrus at 2013 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Vallery Jean/FilmMagic

With this style, Cyrus proved you don't have to pick between a buzz cut and a pixie cut. Instead, merge both with shaved sides and style your lengths up top in a pompadour for an easy, confident look. 

21 of 32

Baby Buns

Miley Cyrus at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

C Flanigan / Film Magic

Cyrus' mini space buns will—hands down—always be one of her more iconic looks. It was a simple yet playful statement during a massive moment in the singer's music career. 

22 of 32

Platinum Pixie

Miley Cyrus wearing a platinum pixie cut in 2013

JB LaCroix/WireImage

Here, Cyrus's platinum pixie, bright orange-red lip, and bold brow serve us an edgier interpretation of Marilyn-inspired Hollywood glam.

23 of 32

Deep Side Part

Miley Cyrus at 2013 Teen Choice Awards

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Even with the shortest strands, over-directing the hair from your regular parting can offer height, volume, and ease. The heat of your blow dryer will be your best friend when moving that hair up and over, making sure your strands stay put.

24 of 32

Geometric Crop

Miley Cyrus at 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Event

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Cyrus debuted her short punk-rock haircut with her Bangerz album in 2013, which created much buzz. This moment in her hair journey is hard to forget and marked the beginning of her most transformative and experimental hair times ahead.

25 of 32

The Butterfly Cut

Miley Cyrus at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards

Jon Kopaloff / Film Magic

Before there was Tiktok and its viral butterfly cut trend, Cyrus sported a voluminous layered style on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards that we're still loving over a decade later.

26 of 32

Hollywood Glam

Miley Cyrus at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Mark Sullivan / Wire Image

When you've made appearances on the red carpet for most of your life, it's almost inevitable that a classic portrayal of old Hollywood glam will find its way into your beauty repertoire. Always favoring a side part, Cyrus wears one section of hair pinned back, but it has no impact on the body and fullness in her hairstyle.

27 of 32

Bouffant Undercut

Miley Cyrus at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards

Gregg DeGuire / Wire Image

Bouffants may be a '50s-inspired hairdo, but Cyrus makes it look edgier with her double-processed undercut.

28 of 32

Dip-Dye Ponytail

Miley Cyrus at 2011 American Giving Awards

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Dip dye hair always reinvents itself in new, fun, and exciting ways. These extra-long ponytail extensions Cyrus wore in 2011 are a damage-free option for trying the color trend with zero risks or regrets.

29 of 32

Layered Fishtail Braid

Miley Cyrus wearing a fishtail side braid in 2011

Jason Merritt/WireImage

Layers didn't deter Cyrus from wearing the side-swept fishtail braid we saw everywhere in the 2010s. It perfectly captures the hair trends of the time from color, cut, and style, making it one of Cyrus's most memorable hair moments.

30 of 32

Tousled Bun

Miley Cyrus at 82nd Annual Academy Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Romantic updos were all the rage in the early 2000s, and this tousled mid-height bun she wore to the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in 2009 perfectly represented the times.

31 of 32

Thick Tendrils

Miley Cyrus in 2009 at VH1's Divas Red Carpet

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Before we all started wearing long, stick-straight tendrils around the face, we saw a thicker, bolder version of the hair trend on Cyrus back in 2009.

32 of 32

Dark Extensions

Miley Cyrus attends 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pencil-thin eyebrows, rich chocolate brown hair, and voluminous extensions, all seen on Cyrus here, were largely popular in 2009. Although a far cry from her blonde hair down the line, this is a fun Cyrus era to look back on. 

