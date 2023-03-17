24 Miley Cyrus Fashion Moments That Embody Her Confident, Versatile Style

No matter how you first learned about her, Miley Cyrus is a household name that instantly resonates. Whether you've loved the musician and actress from her Disney days on Hannah Montana, have followed her career since her wild-child era in the early 2010s, or have her new hit song "Flowers" stuck in your head, there's no denying that the world knows who she is. Part of what makes the star so recognizable—apart from her talented voice, of course—is her wardrobe. While many artists work within the parameters of current trends, Cyrus takes things up a notch, and the risks she takes tend to majorly pay off. Ahead, find 24 of the best Miley Cyrus fashion moments that prove she's as much a style icon as she is a multi-hyphenate performer.