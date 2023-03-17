24 Miley Cyrus Fashion Moments That Embody Her Confident, Versatile Style

No matter how you first learned about her, Miley Cyrus is a household name that instantly resonates. Whether you've loved the musician and actress from her Disney days on Hannah Montana, have followed her career since her wild-child era in the early 2010s, or have her new hit song "Flowers" stuck in your head, there's no denying that the world knows who she is. Part of what makes the star so recognizable—apart from her talented voice, of course—is her wardrobe. While many artists work within the parameters of current trends, Cyrus takes things up a notch, and the risks she takes tend to majorly pay off. Ahead, find 24 of the best Miley Cyrus fashion moments that prove she's as much a style icon as she is a multi-hyphenate performer.
Gucci x 'Endless Summer Vacation' Release Party
Celebrating Endless Summer Vacation with the help of none other than Gucci, Cyrus made a glamorous, party-ready statement in a black sequin minidress and teal faux fur coat by the Italian house. A stellar lineup of accessories—a silver purse, strappy heels, and dark sunglasses—completed the ultra-cool ensemble.
Versace FW23 Show (2023)
The day before her new album's release, Cyrus celebrated another debut by attending the Versace fall 2023 show, held in Los Angeles just after Paris Fashion Week had ended. Her gown, which brought black and pink tulle together with silver chain detailing, created the perfect mix of elegance and edge, and we're sure to see the look catch on in upcoming seasons.
New York City Street Style (2022)
In May 2022, Cyrus made a trip to New York City to announce that she would be hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC. She showed up to dinner at Marea in a '90s-inspired, lace-accented John Galliano camisole slip dress layered over black fishnets, which she paired with black slingback, pointed-toe pumps.
MTV VMAs (2020)
At the 2020 MTV VMAs, Cyrus graced the white carpet in a sheer black Mugler masterpiece covered in mirrored embellishments reminiscent of a disco ball. She paired the see-through dress with matching gloves, layered it atop black undergarments, and completed the look with black heeled sandals. Later in the night, she changed into another sheer black number to perform "Midnight Sky," where she eventually ripped off the skirt portion to mount a disco ball dangling from the sky. It was all very "Wrecking Ball" reimagined—and the crowd ate it up.
Tom Ford AW20 Show (2020)
When Cyrus showed up front row at Tom Ford's fall 2020 show, the audience was mesmerized—both because she rarely attends fashion week and because of the show-stopping black, backless jumpsuit with a plunging neckline she wore for the occasion. Ford had staged his show in Hollywood for the season thanks to NYFW coinciding with Oscars weekend, and we're forever grateful for the stylish, star-studded front row the move brought us.
Tom Ford SS20 Show (2019)
For Tom Ford's spring 2020 Show at New York Fashion Week, Cyrus went with an all-black ensemble that still managed to stand out—largely thanks to the furry black cowboy hat she wore for the event. It's proof that monochromatic looks are far from boring, as long as you style them in a fun way.
MTV VMAs (2019)
Cyrus is no stranger to a strong LBD, and for the 2019 VMAs, she wore a cowl-neck camisole black mini dress to perform her song, "Slide Away," for the first time. This moment helped mark a transition from the star's traditionally wild VMA outfits into more classic silhouettes.
Met Gala 2019
Shortly after returning to the blonde bangs of her Hannah Montana days, Cyrus attended the 2019 Met Gala in a black and green glitter Saint Laurent minidress that her former alter ego would certainly enjoy. Paired with semi-sheer dotted tights and platform heels, the nostalgic yet modern look created a fun moment for the night's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.
'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere (2019)
Cyrus arrived on the red carpet for the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019 wearing a custom Saint Laurent gown accented with a sweetheart neckline and cutout bow detail. Even as she was there supporting then-husband Liam Hemsworth, the glam moment was a reminder that she's always the star of her own story.
'Isn't It Romantic' Los Angeles Premiere (2019)
Cyrus understood the assignment when it came to the pink carpet at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic. For the occasion, the talent wore a sheer, ruffle-accented red gown from Valentino's pre-fall 2019 collection, and the dramatic train served major Hollywood glamour.
Met Gala (2018)
For the 2018 Met Gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," while some stars went all-out with religious themes, Cyrus went understated with a backless, plunging black Stella McCartney gown that pooled around her feet.
Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party (2018)
Cyrus looked like a real-life Barbie doll at Elton John's Oscars viewing party in 2018. The star wore a gown fresh off the Moschino runway, which created an avant-garde moment with its half-silver glitter, half-hot pink design. She then completed the look with Sydney Evan diamond starburst drop earrings.
Grammy Awards (2018)
Showing her consistent ability to defy expectations, Cyrus wowed fans when she took the stage with Elton John at the 2018 Grammy Awards wearing a ruby red tulle Zac Posen ballgown fit for a princess.
MTV VMAs (2017)
At the 2017 VMAs, Cyrus performed her single, "Younger Now," in a hot pink August Getty Atelier playsuit paired with a bedazzled "M" belt and matching cat-eye sunglasses. She completed the look with an orange neck scarf to play up the seams on the suit.
MTV VMAs (2015)
In one of the most memorable Miley Cyrus fashion moments of all time, the star wore this risqué silver ensemble to the 2015 VMAs, which she hosted that year. While she would change into many outfits throughout the night, her harness-inspired Versace top and skirt with coordinating thigh-high boots was a true standout.
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
After a series of outfit changes during her 2015 MTV VMAs hosting gig, Miley ended the evening in an inflatable bubblegum pink "Do It" mini dress by House of Holland, along with silver platform heels and a pig snout hair bow. It was an unexpected combo, no doubt—but it was memorable and fun nonetheless.
Grammy Awards (2015)
As you're likely well aware (or certainly are after perusing this list), this music star loves a good cutout moment. For the 2015 Grammy Awards, the "We Can't Stop" singer donned an Alexandre Vauthier floor-length gown complete with back, hip, and thigh peekaboos.
Pre-Grammy Gala (2015)
Celebrating ahead of the 2015 Grammys, Cyrus went with a classic old Hollywood design, also courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier. The cherry red gown had a thigh-high slit, but other than that, the look was one of the artist's more modest ensembles.
Met Gala (2013)
Leave it to Miley Cyrus to arrive immaculately on theme for the 2013 Met Gala, which was all about "Punk: Chaos to Couture." Just 20 at the time, the star arrived in a fishnet Marc Jacobs dress that gave the illusion of bare skin underneath. She paired the gown with bold rings and an undeniably punk hairdo.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2012)
Cyrus looked regal as can be—and very old Hollywood—at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The silver Roberto Cavalli creation, a stunningly detailed mermaid gown with a delicate train, turned heads all night long.
Grammy Awards (2009)
Just 16 at the time, Cyrus dabbled in the world of modern glamour when she attended the 2009 Grammy Awards in this Hervé Léger by Max Azria gown, which featured a rose detail at the neck and a full skirt. The look was an early sign of the all-black looks and twists on the classics that she's embraced ever since.
Academy Awards (2008)
Miley's first Oscars! In 2008, the star made her Academy Awards red carpet debut at just 15, in a crimson Valentino gown that was sweet and perfectly appropriate for the glamorous event. A simple clutch, dangling earrings, and Cyrus's signature smile completed the look.
MTV 'TRL' Appearance (2006)
Remember TRL? In 2006, Cyrus and fellow Disney star Ashley Tisdale made an appearance on MTV's teen-centric music show in their Y2K finest. The then-13-year-old star's ensemble—a red embroidered tank top with dark skinny jeans and white ballet flats—made the rounds in all the era's popular teen magazines and now lives forever in our minds.