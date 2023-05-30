Miley Cyrus Uses This Serum For "Hydrated and Gorge" Skin

There’s something telling about what people keep in their bags, and Miley Cyrus just revealed that flowers aren’t the only thing she buys to spoil herself—she also showers herself in designer handbags, luxe beauty products, and blinged-out phone cases. On May 26, Cyrus appeared in an "In the Bag" video interview with British Vogue, where she unpacks the beauty essentials she always has on hand, including the one serum she relies on for bouncy, hydrated skin.

Cyrus’s handbag is from a recent Versace show she attended on the same day as her latest album release. With a black crocodile print and gold hardware, Cyrus says the bag is “very glamorous and sophisticated, feminine but tough, and looks expensive—it represents me.” While her description of the bag is cheeky, Cyrus is right—she looks elegantly rugged in a black Versace baby doll dress and a diamond choker necklace paired with air-dried marble hair and a “rich girl” manicure.

Her small bag gives Mary Poppins, because it can fit much more than expected inside, including a full-size tube of self-tanner. First, Cyrus pulls out her blingy phone case (which she says she got from a mall kiosk) and then a custom monogrammed Louis Vuitton wallet.

While pulling out her beauty essentials, Cyrus reveals the one skincare product she always has on hand—the Biba de Sousa Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Serum With Peptides ($95). “This is from my facialist—she’s been my facialist since I was 20 years old," says Cyrus, who notes she started seeing de Sousa after a particularly bad breakout. "This is my favorite [serum]. As I've gotten older and my skin has cleared up, it's something that keeps me looking hydrated and gorge."

The singer goes on to explain that (like most people) her beauty routine ebbs and flows in accordance with her schedule. "On certain days, I have more time and capacity to have a more extensive kind of ritual with my beauty,” says Cyrus. “A lot of days, I'm moving so fast I just want to get outside and experience my life, so I don't like to be too fussy."

Getty Images

The other beauty items in her bag support this since they can be worn alone for a no-makeup-makeup look, or paired with a full face. She carries a Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer ($34) that Dame Pat McGrath herself gifted to her. She then pulls out the Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick ($45) and the Gucci Multipurpose Hydrating and Nourishing Lip Balm ($50), which she Cyrus claims, “you can really put this anywhere."

Finally, Cyrus shows off a full-size Dolce Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion ($51) along with the Dolce Glow Kabuki Brush ($13) for application. She says that while she uses the brush for self-tanning mostly, “it also comes in handy with anything other makeup [like] powder, bronzer, blush. I like using [the kabuki brush and tanning lotion] together—but I like a kabuki with anything.”