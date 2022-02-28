TikTok Can't Get Enough of This New Anti-Gravity Mascara—So We Tried It

There may be a slight difference between high-end mascaras and drugstore options, but just about every makeup artist (amateur or professional) knows that line is constantly blurred—and that's just the way Milani likes it. With their latest Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara ($11), the cosmetics brand brings customers a luxe formula and precise brush in a vanity-worthy package, all for an affordable price.

High-quality formulas on a budget has always been Milani's mission—literally. "As a brand we’re all about disrupting luxury beauty by bringing prestige quality products to market that are born inclusive, not exclusive," Elle Markus, Milani Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Communications, tells Byrdie. This mascara launch is a natural extension of that goal. The result? Gorgeous, fluttery lashes just became way more attainable and wallet-friendly.

Milani

Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara Best For: Lashes Price: $11 Product Claims: Instant length, volume, and lift with zero smudging or clumping Why We Love It: Efficient hourglass-shaped brush, lasting formula, and serious lift Other Milani Products You'll Love: Highly Rated Lash & Brow Serum ($14), Color Fetish Matte Lipstick ($9), Baked Blush ($10)



The Inspiration



"We really wanted to create a mascara that would be universally loved and deliver the promised results regardless of lash length or eye shape," Markus says. "The 'Anti-Gravity' name came about organically as team members tested it and could not get over the amazing lift and weightless feel."

But the product inspiration was only the half of it. Milani kept equal focus on staying true to their mission, keeping the mascara's price tag as universal as the product itself was designed to be. "Pricing it accessibly was equally important to us as a brand because there’s no point in making makeup that works for everyone if everyone can’t afford to buy it," Markus explains.

With these goals in mind, developing the Anti-Gravity formula wasn't exactly easy—though it was well-worth the effort. "The development process for this mascara was intense because we really set out to not only outperform our competitors in the drugstore category, but to develop a mascara that performs better than the best of prestige," Markus adds.

Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara $11 Shop

The Formula



"Mascara is about more than just formula. It’s about finding the perfect combination of formula, rod, wiper, and brush characteristics," Markus explains. Milani was searching for something that would "deliver incredible volumizing, lengthening, and lifting results across every lash type and eye shape," all without breaking the bank. So, in order to find the best combination, they mixed and matched over 80 different combinations before landing on their favorite.



What they ended up with was worth their exhaustive efforts: a vegan, cruelty-free formula infused with nourishing castor oil. Each swipe coats your lashes—like, every single one of them—in jet black mascara that keeps things clean. It doesn't clump or smudge, and it stays that way all day long. Plus, in a consumer panel survey, 93% of consumers saw extreme volume and instant lift while 90% of consumers saw instant length.

Milani

The Hype



With this mascara, Milani wanted every customer to experience a dramatic "wow" feeling. Per Markus, the brand was most excited to see mascara-hopefuls have that "I didn’t know my lashes could get this insane volume, length, and lift” moment. Fortunately for them, the TikTok algorithm has already made that happen—several times over.

When the Anti-Gravity Mascara made its way to #makeuptok, each video only solidified its position as TikTok's new fave mascara, and it's easy to see why. It's not every day someone confuses an $11 mascara with a set of falsies—but for this formula, that very scenario just keeps happening.

Those who have tried the mascara have been full of compliments. "Okay, this has instant wow factor," one TikTok user said after just one coat. After two, her tune only became even more appreciative. "I'm not usually speechless about mascara... This is a badass mascara."



Users love how the formula doesn't clump, even as they keep swiping. A common denominator of their praise? The hourglass-shaped wand. "This wand is phenomenal," one said.



The staying power is also a huge selling point. Milani promises 24-hour wear, and TikTok seems to agree. "It's the only mascara that keeps my lashes curled all day," one user reflected in her video.

Though TikTok rarely, if ever, agrees on something, this mascara might be the exception. As one TikTok user summed it up: "Wait, this mascara is so fire."

The Reviews



Hannah Kerns, beauty news writer

Hannah Kerns / Unsplash

I always get a little nervous around products with a lot of hype. I don't want to get my expectations up and wind up disappointed. So I approached Milani's new mascara formula like I do most new makeup products: with a fair amount of skepticism. But after a few swipes, I was sold.

Even though my lashes naturally grow over each other (which makes clumping way too easy), Milani's wand managed to separate each lash, coating it without any clumps. The formula didn't flake or smudge, either. Hours later, my lashes still looked lifted, lengthened, and curled like I'd just applied a fresh coat.

Eden Stuart, associate editor

Eden Stuart / Unsplash

A mascara lives or dies by its brush. Formula matters, of course, but it's ultimately the brush that dictates the finish (volumizing, lengthening, etc.). I'm happy to report that the brush on this particular mascara is very good indeed. The design features longer bristles at the top and bottom of the brush and shorter bristles at the center. The packaging says that the longer bristles are for lengthening, the shorter for volumizing. While I can't say my lashes seemed significantly more voluminous after use, they did look quite a bit longer. I experienced very minimal clumping (and that was probably on me—one too many coats), and as I write this about halfway through my day I haven't experienced any flaking either.

Factoring in the price, I would highly recommend this one; it's probably one of the best drugstore mascaras I've tried in the last year. And as we all know, you need to throw mascara out every three months—regardless of whether or not you finished the tube. So when you compare the price to the product, this one is honestly a total steal.