I used to be obsessed with the process of creating a full glam look. I loved it all—my routine included applying foundation, concealer, contour, and so on. When I look back on those years, most of my time was spent putting on makeup—those were the days when a beat face at any occasion was almost expected. Of course, too much of anything is never a good thing, and my makeup obsession then followed with many years dealing with acne. You would think my increase in breakouts would have led me to give my skin a break, but it didn’t. I think I even wore makeup to the gym once—a memory I have rightfully suppressed.

Looking back, I believe my obsession with makeup wasn’t to cover up my skin, but instead to ease my insecurities. There’s no easy way to say it: I didn’t feel pretty enough, as I didn’t think that my features were part of the beauty standard. Therefore, I used makeup to sculpt myself into what I thought society would accept. I thought fuller lips, longer lashes, higher cheekbones, and a slimmer nose would help me meet the requirement. The kicker that took me years to learn? Acceptance is a reward you can only give yourself.

I’ve now worked through many of my self-acceptance issues, and while I still love makeup, I now feel comfortable wearing less. As I’ve become more comfortable with myself, I've increasingly appreciated the phrase “less is more.” So when my editor assigned me to try the Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. I’ve wanted to try this product for quite some time, but it’s always sold out at my local Target—which is usually a good thing.

Did this combination product give me the finish I was after and play well with my skin? Keep reading for my full review.

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer Best for: Anyone who prefers a full-coverage look. Uses: A high-coverage foundation and concealer combo that evens tone, covers breakouts and hyperpigmentation, and provides a seamless base for your makeup look. Hero ingredients: Butylene glycol, glycerin Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Shade range: 44 shades About The Brand: Milani founder Laurie Minc was inspired by East Los Angeles when she founded her company. She believes beauty should be accessible to all and has used this mantra to create quality products designed with everyone in mind. Milani has been a major player in the beauty industry since 2001, and you can now find it nationwide at Target, Ulta, CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens.

About My Skin: A delicate balance

My skin and I have had our struggles—let's just say we make up and break up a lot. At times when my skin is more calm and clear, I begin to play around with makeup outside of my routine. But when I go overboard, my skin starts to break out, and it’s time to cut back on makeup again. I’ve learned to compromise in my relationship with my skin—I don’t like it when I break out, and my skin doesn't respond well when I put too much makeup on. Because of this, I try to keep things casual, and I'm always on the lookout for products that allow me to enjoy makeup without caking on endless layers.

How to Apply: Use a foundation brush, a beauty blender, or your fingers

I love my foundation to look like skin. However, I know this isn’t everyone's preference. If your preference is fuller coverage, I suggest applying with a foundation brush. This technique will give you an excellent blend without taking away any product. For those who prefer a more lightweight, natural look like me, I've found success with using my fingers or a beauty blender. Using my fingers is always great for melting the product in for a skin-like finish, while beauty blenders work amazingly when wanting to achieve a clean minimal look. Since I was looking to create a seamless look while being kind to my skin, I went with a beauty blender.

The Ingredients: Fostering a nourished matte finish

Disclaimer: The Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 has a slightly different ingredient list for each foundation shade, so I would suggest reading the formulation for your specific shade. My shade is natural beige, as I have a medium skin tone with yellow undertones.

The first ingredient that caught my eye was glycerin, which I love to see in foundation products because I have dry skin and am always looking to retain moisture. The foundation also contains mica, which seemed a bit strange to me—it's commonly found in eyeshadows and highlighters because of its shimmer abilities. I decided to be hopeful that it would give my skin a glow rather than a shimmer. The final ingredient that caught my attention is butylene glycol, which also helps in providing moisture, making this foundation more hydrating than drying.

The Results: A full commitment to coverage

Celeste Polanco

Let’s make one thing clear: This foundation is thick. It's unapologetically a full-coverage foundation. The ingredients gave me the impression the formula would be more hydrating and lightweight, but it was the complete opposite and took work to blend in. The consistency was like a thick sunscreen, and I struggled to get the product to melt seamlessly into my skin with just a beauty blender. My advice is to start by using a foundation brush and then move to a beauty blender if you're looking to remove excess product.

I will admit that the result was nice, with beautiful coverage once I'd fully blended it in. As the day went on, the foundation had impressive lasting power, but I did feel the weight of product on my skin. As someone with sensitive skin, I didn’t think this was good for my pores. Because of this, this product is probably more suitable for occasional use or for those who prefer a more full-coverage look and feel.

The Value: A great affordable option

Milani's Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 is $11, which I believe is a decent price point for a drugstore product. I also like that you get two products for the price of one in this foundation-concealer hybrid. It’s refreshing to see a brand prioritize affordability in the beauty industry.

Similar Products: You've got options

Kiko Full Coverage 2-in-1 Foundation: This two-in-one foundation by Kiko ($25) is a solid choice for anyone looking for full coverage. The foundation and concealer hybrid will give you the coverage needed without a cakey result. Amazing for covering dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines, this foundation will look like a second skin with a satin-matte finish.

L’Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation: For those looking for a more hydrating finish, try the L’Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation ($20). This product is where makeup meets skincare, giving you the coverage you need while caring for your skin. Luminous pigments brighten up your complexion and give you a radiant finish.