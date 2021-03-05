Milani: A Review of the Brand and Its Best Products

When it comes to makeup, people typically want to feel seen and represented. But for a long time, if you had darker skin, it was unlikely you would see yourself represented in ad campaigns (or even products) when you walked down the drugstore beauty aisles. One of the few exceptions was Milani Cosmetics.

For nearly 20 years, Milani has been the drugstore go-to for all things diverse, inclusive, and representative—all buzzwords to sell makeup in 2021. But Milani has never wavered in its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, while also offering high-quality products at an accessible price point.

Read on everything you need to know about Milani, including the brand's best products.

Milani Founded: Laurie Minc, 2001

Based In: Los Angeles

Pricing: $

Best Known For: High-quality, melanin-friendly cosmetics at a drugstore price point.

Most Popular Product: Baked Blush, Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation and Concealer.

Fun Fact: The company's Baked Blush is baked on Italian terracotta tiles from Sicily.

Other Brands You'll Love: NYX Cosmetics, ColourPop, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Lauri Minc, a former art teacher in East Los Angeles, founded Milani under one principle: “Beauty is something that is alive, real, and should be accessible to everyone.” Wanting to make high-end cosmetics at a drugstore price, Milani started as a brand for multicultural consumers, devoted to bringing beauty to those who often went overlooked at the beauty counter—the brand was one of the first to showcase diverse models in-store.

"The inspiration to start Milani is deeply rooted in the rich diversity of the East L.A. neighborhood, because it is a place that truly embodies the melting pot of Los Angeles, where people from all backgrounds and walks of life come together to mingle and inspire each other," brand representative Aminata Tall told Byrdie. Milani's main goal is bringing beauty to the masses, delivering quality, and being transparent.

Diversity and individuality aren't just buzzwords for Milani—they're part of the brand's core mission, and have been since it launched. "We create makeup for every shade, attitude, and style and have done so since the very beginning, way before inclusion and diversity was a hot topic," Tall explained. The brand's motto is "Luxe for All," intending to make luxury quality products at an affordable price point. "We are targeting the multicultural makeup enthusiast who believes diversity and beauty are intertwined," says Tall. They want to promote the concept of wearing makeup because you want to, not because you need to, by using innovative, top-of-the-line formulas, and for every skin tone, without compromise. The brand prides itself on being cruelty-free and is developing its portfolio of vegan products consistently.

Looking to learn more about Milani? We've detailed 13 of the brand's best products for the next time you're making a drugstore run.