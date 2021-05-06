Reviewed: Milani's Baked Blush Will Give You an All-Day Glow

Milani's Baked Blush is a great option to complete a fresh-faced makeup look for spring, summer, and beyond. While the product does have its flaws, it features beautiful pigment and a formula that stays all day, even alongside foundation or a face mask.

We put the Milani Baked Blush to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Whether you're looking for a way to freshen up your makeup for warmer weather or simply want a product that will enhance your glow, a new blush is always a solid bet. Depending on the shade, it can help you to emanate soft, sun-kissed, or bold aesthetics, and this versatility means that once you've found a blush you love, you can try out a whole range of vibrant shades to create the perfect look for every occasion.

If you can’t tell by now, I am a big fan of blush. This is my favorite category of makeup because it revives any flush that gets lost under foundation, and I love using it as a way to add that extra pop to my more fresh-faced makeup looks. In my opinion, blush has a way of making you look like you tried when you didn’t. However, not all blushes are created equal. I usually prefer cream blushes because they give me a natural finish, and in my experience, a good powder blush is harder to come by.

When I was asked to review the Milani Baked Blush, I was intrigued. I have heard about the accessible brand for many years, and peeking around friends' makeup drawers, I noticed its products are popular beauty staples. Since I hadn’t tried any of their blushes yet and have been on a mission to find a powdered blush I really love, I figured it was perfect timing. So has Milani made the powdered blush that can change my mindset? Keep reading to find out.

Milani Baked Blush Best For: Most skin types. Uses: A daily blush to complete your makeup look. Potential Allergens: Phenoxyethanol Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $10 About the brand: Milani Cosmetics is an accessible beauty brand that was founded in Los Angeles and is now available internationally. Milani is known for its versatile shades as well as the high quality it offers for a low price point.

About My Skin: Dry cheeks

I honestly don’t have too much to say about my cheeks, but for the sake of being thorough, they're small, sit high, and are also quite pinchable, if you’re into that sort of thing. They can also get quite dry, so I prefer cream blush formulas over powder. In my experience, cream sits better on my makeup and sinks into my skin, while powder blush tends to appear cakey and dull. However, I'm all for experimenting and have definitely been curious to see if I could find a powdered formula that looks and feels great on my skin.

How to Apply: Use a light hand

When it comes to makeup application, I always suggest people use a light hand for precise control, especially with blush. Everyone’s comfort level with blush is different. From my experience, I found Milani's Baked Blush to have a lot of pigment while remaining easy to control. Also, I learned packing on powdered blush wouldn’t be a good idea because it took more work for me to blend than my go-to cream formulas. I suggest going in with a light hand and gradually building to your desired look.

The Results: Fresh and glowing

Celeste Polanco/Design by Cristina Cianci

When I first tapped my makeup brush into Milani's Baked Blush, I immediately noticed a lot of fallout. I must admit this made me a bit nervous, so I decided to take a light and careful approach to application. Luckily, the blush laid beautifully on top of my foundation, and I couldn’t have been more relieved. I will say it's possible for this product to have a chalky finish, so to combat this, I make sure to do a hydrating skincare routine before my makeup.

With this product being a powdered blush, I hadn’t expected it to have a luminous finish, so the end result was a pleasant surprise. After application, I noticed a slight shimmer to the blush, which made the look more refreshed and glowing rather than matte. As an added bonus, the product held up well under my mask, proving it has great staying power.

The Value: You get what you pay for

The value of Milani's Baked Blush is fair. At just under $10, I believe the product reflects the price point. These blushes have good pigment, and they lay well on the skin, even with foundation. On the flip side, there is a solid amount of fallout, so it can feel like you are wasting product if you aren't careful about how you apply it. But don't let this discourage you from trying an otherwise high-quality accessible purchase: if fallout isn’t a dealbreaker for you, then I would say it’s worth it.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nars Blush in Deep Throat: In a shimmery peach shade, this Nars blush ($30) creates a fresh and lively look for everyday use or your next Saturday afternoon outing with friends. The luminous effect pops in daylight, and we can only imagine all the glowing selfies this finish might inspire. This product sells at a higher price point than Milani's, but for those who want to invest in a great powdered blush, it's definitely worth the splurge, with tens of thousands of glowing reviews to back it up.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Primer-Infused Blush in Always Punchy: e.l.f. Cosmetics is always a solid option if affordable yet high-quality makeup is what you're after, and this blush ($6) will help you to create the lively strawberry lemonade look of your dreams. The blush doubles as a primer thanks to jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and bamboo powder, which all work together to create a nourished, hydrated finish that stays all day. If you, like me, have drier cheeks but want to find a powdered blush formula that looks and feels amazing on your skin, this is an excellent option to try.