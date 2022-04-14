TikTok's Mikayla Nogueira Mixes These Dewy Drops Into Her Foundation for Extra Glow

Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

Mikayla Nogueira's forthrightness, contagious personality, and in-depth beauty reviews have earned her the crown as one of TikTok’s most influential content creators—just ask Nogueira’s 11.3M followers. They get excited every time they receive a notification about her new product recommendations, tutorials, and viral finds.

Over the last two years, the 23-year-old has given her stamp of approval to many brands, one, in particular, being Glow Recipe, a skincare line she fell in love with back in 2019. “The first product I purchased was the Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist,” Nogueira shares. “I used it every morning before applying makeup, it feels so refreshing.”

Since Nogueira’s first introduction to the hydrating mist, other products from the AAPI-owned business have shot to the top of her must-have list. It came as a full-circle moment when the big supporter of the company announced the collaborative launch of her Glow Essentials By Mikayla Kit ($48), a three-piece collection that was carefully curated by Nogueira.

Glow Recipe Glow Essentials By Mikayla $48.00

“Last year, Glow Recipe came to me and told me that they wanted to create a kit with them not only as a thank you for my organic and consistent posting of the brand, but also because they saw how passionate I was about the brand,” the makeup artist tells us before adding, “I did not think twice when they asked me if I wanted to work on the project with them. My love for the brand is genuine. It was a perfect fit for me.”

The limited-edition kit includes the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, and Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum. All of Nogueira’s favorites.

When asked about her selections, the makeup artist explained that Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum is her personal go-to for her daily skincare routine. “I use it as the first step in my morning routine to calm my skin. It helps reduce redness and irritation. It also has a gentle cooling effect that feels really refreshing,” Nogueira tells us.

The Boston beauty also explains that the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops are her all-time favorite because it’s just what she needs for added radiance. “The glow it gives my skin is impeccable. I love this as a second step to hydrate, brighten, and prep the skin for makeup. I also love to mix it with my foundation to make my look even more glowy!”

Ahead, learn more about what gets her day started, what she keeps in her beauty bag, and the one product she discovered on TikTok that she’ll never give up.

The One Thing That Gets Her Day Started

"A hot shower and cup of coffee! I take a shower every morning. I love fresh hair, shaved legs, and smelling like my champagne cotton candy body wash.”

“After my shower, I have an iced coffee because something about a cold drink in the morning gives me so much energy! I have to be wide awake for my videos, and I film them right after my shower each day."

The One Thing That Helps Her Unwind

"Watching movies and TV with Cody when we both are done with work."

The One Product She Discovered on TikTok

"I discovered the MacStack Mascara ($28) through its intense virality on TikTok. Everyone I saw using it LOVED it, and it looked incredible. When I tried it for the first time, I was hooked! I have sparse, thin lashes so a good mascara is crucial for me."

The One Thing She Always Keeps in Her Beauty Bag

"My BeautyBlender Pro ($20) because there’s truly nothing like it. It is an unmatched sponge. I use it every single day for my makeup and touch-ups throughout the day. I’ve been using a black beauty blender for over 5 years and haven’t found a better sponge."

The Best Beauty Advice She Has Ever Received

"Stop giving a f**k what others think of you. You have to remove yourself from societal expectations and dig deep within yourself to ask, ‘who am I?’

"Are you able to answer that question? And are you able to answer it honestly? I ask myself this question frequently to make sure that I am not confused as to who I am. I know myself to my core. I choose to be who I am every day—the best version of me! The opinions of others cannot change that.”

The Makeup Trend She’s Most Excited To Try This Spring

“I am excited for summer skin, bright blush, floral inspiration, and getting a natural suntan to bring some warmth to my complexion.”