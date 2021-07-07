Mielle Organics' Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque is equal parts relaxing aromatherapy and curl-correction. If your hair has seen better days, this will whip your tresses back into shape.

If the stay-at-home order was good for one thing, it was daytime masking. More often than not, my go-to slicked bun was doing double duty as a sleek style and a discreet way to mask my masque during all-day Zooms. Yes, the stress of a global pandemic was extremely harsh, but my hair was receiving round-the-clock TLC. Small wins!

So when Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque ($10) came onto my radar, I was eager to try it. (This brand checks all of my boxes: Black-owned company, all natural ingredients, and an ultra-affordable price.) I was drawn to this particular product because it sounded like it was tailor-made for all of my pain points with my curls. Rosemary oil would help me grow out my sad DIY quarantine bangs, and mint sounded like it would be soothing to my eternally itchy scalp. Plus, the scent would scratch the figurative aromatherapy itch I’ve been missing since spas have been closed. And my intuition was correct: the masque packed a powerful punch and left behind a subtle scent of essential oils. Read on to find out how it revived my curls.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque Best For: All hair types, but curly-to-coarse textures will be particularly impressed. Uses: Deep conditioning and strengthening Potential Allergens: None Active Ingredients: Rosemary, mentha oil, biotin, honey, and coconut oil. Byrdie Clean: Yes Price: $10 About the Brand: Founded in 2014, Mielle Organics has carved out a distinct space in the natural hair community with affordable products made from quality organic ingredients. After almost a decade as a nurse, founder Monique Rodriguez used her healthcare background as a launching pad for creating effective haircare products that don't disrupt the body's natural balance.

About My Hair: A lot of curls, a lot of damage

Years of tight buns and daily flat ironing have done a serious number on my hair. Like most curly girls, my hair is made up of many curl patterns, but for the most part, I'm between a 3C and 4A—except at the front. I have significant damage near my hairline and along my center part, essentially where my leave-out is when I get a sew-in. Thanks to thermal damage, that part of my hair is stick straight, so my wash-and-gos always look a bit off. To get those curls back in fighting shape, I gravitate towards products with revitalizing qualities for my weekly wash day.

While I keep shampoo to a pretty strict minimum, every so often I'll do a midweek mask on third or fourth-day hair and follow that up with a moisturizing leave-in. I don't go too long without rehydrating my tresses because my scalp tends to get very dry very quickly. It's serious stuff. I've even been known to travel with a tail comb to get a better grip of my roots.

The Feel: Super rich

The application is rich, but not buttery. Once you twist off the cap, the masque is so viscous that you can turn it over without losing any product. It's thick, thick. When I tried Mielle Organics' Rosemary Mint Masque, I used it after shampooing to get the best results. Per the instructions, I applied it to damp hair post-poo and left it on for around 25 minutes. Because of the weightiness of each dollop, it did need some extra help to incorporate into my strands. While I waited, I covered my head with a shower cap. Once it was all washed out, there wasn't any remaining residue, which is a major plus.

The Value: A quick finish if you're heavy-handed

If you have thick, curly, or long hair, you know how easy it is to breeze through a product. Given that one of my issues is dryness, I'm inclined to over saturate my hair so at my first go, I took two to three handfuls and made a pretty significant dent in the product's volume. Since it's under the $10 price point, this isn't cause for alarm, especially considering the quality of the ingredients (which include organic ginger root oil, coconut oil, and babassu oil). A particularly impressive detail is that Mielle opted for ethylhexylglycerin (it's a mouthful, I know). Unlike its alternatives, it's a non-harmful preservative, plus it's derived from glycerin. Hello, hydration!

The Scent: Naturally soothing

It's a personal goal of mine to smell like a health food store so to me, the woodsy scent that this masque leaves behind is a dream. Though the ingredient list is full of naturally fragrant oils, like ginger, sweet almond, and chamomile, rosemary cuts through the most. But the minty undertones balance the relaxing aroma with a refreshing kick.

The Results: On the mend

Once the masque was washed out, I instantly noticed that my curls had a softer feel. The weightiness of the product worked in my favor because it stretched my hair to give my curls a looser, lengthier look and a significantly softer feel. I wasn't expecting my damage to be remedied with just one use, but I was impressed to find that the curls at my roots (the newbies who've incurred the least damage) were more voluminous and defined to give my hair a fuller overall look. The front was still a looser texture, but seeing the curls taking shape at the roots for the first time gave me hope that the rest of my hair would eventually be on the mend.

