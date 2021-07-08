Mielle Organics Is a Must-Know Brand for Anyone With Coils

Mielle Organics is a pioneer in the natural hair care industry, launching in 2014. But before founder Monique Rodriguez became an entrepreneur, she was a registered nurse for nine years. "So, I merged my background in physiology with my love for healthy hair care, beauty, and education to develop a product that would not only reconnect women with their hair but create a safe space to share experiences," she says.

Launching what is now known as Mielle Organics didn't happen overnight, and came at a difficult time in the beauty founder's life. "After the loss of my son, I started a journey of discovering what I truly wanted in life and also nursing my hair back to health. I shared that journey on social media and received a large following that developed into a haircare community."

Mielle Organics FOUNDED BY: Monique Rodriguez, 2014 BASED IN: United States PRICING: $$ BEST KNOWN FOR: Organic hair products MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Almond Mint Oil and Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner FUN FACT: Mielle Organics has 11 different collections. Other Brands You'll Love: SheaMoisture, Carol's Daughter, Briogeo

With her husband, Melvin—the COO of Mielle Organics— by her side, the brand launched its first product, the Advanced Hair Formula, in 2014. Within seven years, the brand has grown into a global, multi-million dollar company with orders in 87 countries around the world. "He has been by my side during this journey every step of the way," says Rodriguez. "We’ve known each other since we were teenagers, so to have my best friend and spouse support me during this journey’s ups and downs has kept me grounded all of these years. Owning and operating a business isn’t always glamorous. To have the support of my family behind me has allowed me to hold onto my vision for Mielle Organics and made this process 100 percent worth it."

With 11 product collections on the market, Mielle Organics is running with full steam. But the brand still takes the time to prioritize giving back and advocating for our next generation of changemakers and entrepreneurs. "We are helping to close the racial wealth gap in the Black community through the education initiatives of our global More Than a Strand Fund," Rodriguez shares. "We have become a company that uplifts Black women entrepreneurs, breaks glass ceilings, and proves to the next generation of young Black and Brown girls that they too can live their dreams and get to this point in life."

As both the company and the haircare industry evolve, Rodriguez stays true to her core values. "From the beginning of our journey, our values have been about embracing one’s natural hair and beauty," she tells us. "Hair has always been the core of a Black woman’s experience. So, as more and more women grew to embrace their natural coils and identities, we naturally provided healthy haircare experiences during that journey. So I believe that our evolution as a company being in tune with the beauty industry’s evolution for more inclusivity was an organic process."

Read on for our favorite Mielle Organics products.