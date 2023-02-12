Midnight Black Hair Is the Gothy Color Trend That's About to be Everywhere

From the "dark bimbo" aesthetic to Wednesday's viral goth glam, the latest beauty trends are all about indulging your dark side. And now the the moody vibe is coming for your hair color, thanks to the midnight black hair trend.There's something so sleek and sophisticated about the dark hue that keeps celebrity hair chameleons like Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, and Kylie Jenner coming back to the shade time and time again. Even L’Oreal Paris celebrity hair stylist and colorist, Jonathan Colombini, says that this color reminds him of '90s grunge—but elevated.

Need more convincing? You've probably have noticed more and more people on your Instagram feed opting for this transformation—including natural light-brunettes Emma Chamberlain, Olivia Cooke, and Grace Van Patten—and don’t be surprised if it doesn’t stop any time soon. Before you call your stylist or run to the store to DIY your way into this trend, here is everything you need to know about midnight black hair.

What Is Midnight Black Hair?

If you looked at a palette of all the different variations of black, midnight would be your darkest possible cool-toned hue, with the slightest hint of blue. “Midnight black has a blue undertone or blue lowlights adding a luxurious reflection,” says R+Co Collective Member and Colorist Richy Kandasamy. “Think classic Katy Perry and Dita Von Tesse.” This specific color thrives with a high shine finish to compliment the deep black tone and look sleek and seamless.

Just like any extreme hair color, midnight black will appear more striking on some than others. Kandasamy notes that this shade will create more of a dramatic look on those with a cool skin tone, and more of a subtle, softer look on warmer skin tones.

What to Know Before Trying Midnight Black Hair

If you're thinking about testing out this trend for yourself, you're in luck—the dramatic shade is generally pretty easy to achieve. However, if you're someone who's quick to jump from hair color to hair color, both colorists warn you could run into trouble. “If you like to change your color often, midnight black may not be a color you want to try,” says Kandasamy. “This color is good for someone looking to stay in deeper darker shades. It can be quite difficult to go lighter after.” So if you're planning on going bleach blonde in a few weeks, you might want to sit this one out.

Similarly, if you are someone who naturally has light to medium colored hair, it might take a few passes to get that silky smooth black. “Be 1000% sure because it’s a commitment,” echoes Colombini. “If you’re coming from blonde or medium blonde, you’ll want to go in stages of two levels or use a filler to put pigment into the hair.”

How to Care for Midnight Black Hair

One of the pros of choosing such a dark dye is that the upkeep is on the easier side. “It’s not a high maintenance color, nor does it fade faster than any other shade, but it depends what your natural level of color is,” says Kandasamy. “If [your natural hair color] is very light then [this color] will require a retouch more often because your regrowth will be more visible.”

To extend the lifespan of your midnight black, Colombini suggests reverse shampooing. “Use conditioner as your shampoo. It’s less aggressive and will keep the longevity of the color,” he explains. His favorite is the L’Oreal Paris EverPure Collection but any color safe, paraben & sulfate free shampoo will work. Similarly, Kandasamy suggests using a hair mask, such as the R+Co Gemstone Color Protect Masque, once a week to offer an extra layer of protection.





