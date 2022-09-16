The "Midi Flick" Takes the Coastal Grandmother Trend to Your Hair

Thanks to the popularity of the curtain cut, we recently predicted that we'd see more haircuts that create a peek-a-boo effect trending this fall, and it’s coming to fruition sooner than expected.

The 'Midi Flick' haircut is here just in time for the cooler weather. This innovative take on the classic supermodel blowout—which has over 75 million videos on TikTok with the hashtag #voluminoushair—can be largely credited to effortless hair icon Matilda Djerf.

In addition to Djerf, "The popularity of this style is due to its versatility,” shares Walgreens Beauty Area Expert, Laura Catron, who believes the style will hit its peak this fall. “Even if the curls fall in the afternoon, you can pop in some volumizing spray and air-dry, or you can throw in a claw clip. This style looks effortless in any state.”

Ahead, learn more about the midi flick haircut that will be everywhere this autumn, along with what to ask for and how to style it.

Meet the Expert Laura Catron, Walgreens Beauty Area Expert

Tom Smith, Celebrity Hairstylist and evo hair's International Color Creative Director

Nunzio Saviano, Celebrity Hairstylist



What Is A Midi Flick Haircut?

According to celebrity hairstylist and evo hair's creative director, Tom Smith, the haircut is inspired by the viral TikTok Coastal Grandmother aesthetic, as well as the glamour and volume of the '90s supermodel style.



As the name suggests, "The midi flick is a mid-length layering style that gives a slight housewife style, with flicked-up ends and a lot of movement," Smith explains. “This style is a continuation of the fluffy blow dry we saw earlier this year.” Instead of the bouncy layers flipping under like a '90s blowout, they flip out for a more retro, housewife feel.

Because of the body and bounce, it can add life to otherwise limp tresses, especially for those with fine-to-medium hair. According to Catron, the cut has a bit of a "messy, I woke up like this," feel which is what makes it so appealing.

“The great thing about this style is you can wear it anywhere,” Catron explains. “Whether you want that effortless look while out running errands or styling it with a gown for a gala, this look can be rocked both day and night.”

What To Ask For At The Salon

Smith recommends asking for a length that sits between the top of your shoulder and the top of your collarbone, with soft, face-framing layers. “The collarbone length allows the hair to move and bounce off the support of the shoulder and neck,” Smiths shares. He adds “This makes the haircut ideal for wearing styled to one side for maximum volume and airiness.”

While the cut is perfect for those with fine-to-medium hair to give them the va-va-voom they need to stand out, Catron says it can also be tailored to those with heavier hair types. She recommends discussing customization with your stylist, as they should know what works best for your hair.

If you’re hesitant about getting the haircut, Catron insists that any face shape can rock this style. She recommends styling the cut with a middle part to make the hair feel different from the 90s supermodel blowout. “This will give it more face-framing layers.

How to Style a Midi Flick Haircut

Celebrity hairstylist Nunzio Saviano suggests using a blow dryer and a big round brush to style the midi flick at home. He cautions us to refrain from using hot tools like curling irons to achieve this look.

Below, get his step-by-step guide to styling the midi flick haircut at home.

Rake mousse into damp hair. He recommends choosing something with light hold for maximum body and movement, like Awa Volume Hair Mousse ($42) from Shu Uemura Art of Hair. Blow-dry your hair while running your fingers through it until it's around 60% dry. Brush the bangs upwards toward the crown of your head for a root lift. Using a large round brush, create a one or two-inch section to blow dry and brush the hair. “The bigger brush would give it a body, and the ends would have a slight bend but not a curl.” Don’t forget to pin the rest of your hair out of your way while you brush your hair. According to Saviano, you can blow dry the rest of your hair with the big round brush over and under for undeniable bounce and flowiness in every direction. Finish the looks by applying a light hold cream like The Cream ($28) from Saviano’s eponymous haircare line to help the hairstyle last. In addition, Catron suggests keeping a travel-size dry shampoo in your purse for when that volume starts to drop. “I love the Volumizing Dry Shampoo ($12) from Batiste to touch up in the afternoon.”

"The best advice I can give to anyone wanting this style is to invest in a silk pillowcase," Catron says of maintaining the chic Midi Flick haircut. It not only prevents frizz, tangles, and bedhead, but it can also help you keep this look longer.”