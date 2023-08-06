What Are Microlinks? Hairstylists Explain the Popular Extension Technique

While many of my hair experiments merit remorse, the one trial I look back on fondly is when I had 18" microlink hair extensions installed twenty years ago. Now, the same extension technique is having a major resurgence on social media platforms like TikTok. The hype is warranted, as microlinks offer natural-looking results with minimal damage.

"The biggest fear [clients have] is that others will know they're wearing extensions, but I have found over the years that the strand-by-strand application method gives a really full and natural look because each piece moves freely with your own hair," founder and CEO of Glam Seamless hair extensions Alexandra Cristin says. Ahead, Cristin and hairstylists Adeola Olaoluwa and Sierra Brown-Barnes explain everything you need to know about microlink extensions.



Meet the Expert Sierra Brown-Barnes is a UNice hair stylist and owner of Pressed Studio Salon in Brooklyn, New York.

Adeola Olaoluwa is an LA-based hairstylist and founder of The Frontal Queen.

Alexandra Cristin is the founder and CEO of Glam Seamless hair extensions.



What Are Microlinks?

Microlinks are a type of hair extension applied by using a small bead that attaches to your hair to hold the extensions in place. "They're a good semi-permanent option," Cristin notes. And because they don't use any heat or glue in their application, Cristin says they preserve the integrity of your hair.

The small beads that adhere the extensions to one's natural strands of hair are typically made of metal or silicone. "These beads get clamped securely around small sections of your hair to create a seamless, natural look," Olaoluwa says. "They're a fantastic way to add length and volume to your hair while still leaving styling versatility and an effortless blend."

So what's the catch? "The installation process is a little extensive," Brown-Barnes points out. "[Stylists] use a clamping tool to attach every microbead." And according to Cristin, most applications require around 150 mini strands. The strand-by-strand application, called iTips, can take up to 2-3 hours. But you can also opt for microlink wefts, which could use as little as 2-3 rows and will take half the time.



How Long Do Microlinks Last?

"These extensions can last up to three months," Cristin tells us. "And the extension hair should be reusable for over a year." With that type of longevity, maybe the 2 to 3-hour installation commitment isn't so bad after all. According to Brown-Barnes, after two months of proper maintenance, it might be time to visit your stylist for a refresh or new install. The key to a prolonged lifespan, of course, is the quality of the hair you get and how you care for and maintain the hair at home.



Do Microlinks Work For All Hair Types?

Microlinks work for all hair types, but there are, of course, things to keep in mind. Thicker strands will, naturally, need a greater quantity of individual strands to maintain the natural, effortless blend we turn to microlinks for. That could result in a longer application time (around 5 hours) and a higher cost due to more strands being required. According to Cristin, one way to try and avoid this is to do a combination of wefts and individuals. Installing wefts on the bottom and individuals on the top and sides could reduce the installation time and cost while ensuring enough hair.

Finer strands must always be more delicate with hair treatments to avoid damage because their hair is naturally more fragile. In this case, you might opt for the weft of microlinks instead of various individuals.

As for curly and coily hair, finding a good texture match is crucial for you and your stylist to ensure an effortless blend. "[Hair matches, like] kinky straight and curly, will work best for clients with natural hair," Brown-Barnes says. "I recommend premium extensions from brands like UNice, which has quality hair bundles and Keratin I-tips available in various textures and colors that are ideal for long-term wear."



The Cost

As with every hair service, the cost will vary on your hair's needs and the length and density you desire to achieve. Some clients who don't need as much hair installed will be on the low end of the cost spectrum at $400-$700, while others who require more hair and more time will be looking at closer to $1000-$1500. "This is one of the higher-end methods for hair extensions," Cristin explains. However, the fact that your hair can be reused makes it a wise investment compared to other extension methods. Plus, as Olaoluwa reminds us, "Investing in a skilled hairstylist is worth every penny for a flawless and fabulous outcome."



How to Maintain and Style Microlinks

At-home care and maintenance is the key to your microlinks' longevity. "Treat your microlinks as an extension of your natural hair," Brown-Barnes advises. "Microlinks can be styled straight, curly, or worn wet if the extensions you got have a wavy texture." Some general hair care maintenance that Cristin and Brown-Barnes suggest for the best appearance with your microlinks include: Washing your hair at least every other week, doing a hair mask on wash days, detangling from ends to roots regularly, applying oil to your ends, and sleeping with a satin scarf or bonnet.

Aside from good hair care efforts, there are specific things to keep in mind when wearing this type of extension. Olaoluwa recommends refraining from using heavy oils or products directly on the beads. These types of products can loosen the adhesion of the beads, causing them to slip out. "You also want to be gentle while brushing your hair," she says.



The Final Takeaway

Microlink extensions are a beloved hair extension method because the results look incredibly natural and put minimal tension on the hair and scalp. While the technique requires a sizable time and money investment, the versatility and longevity of microlink extensions make them worthwhile.