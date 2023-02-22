The "Dream Girl" Microhighlighting Hack Will Give You the Most Ethereal Glow

Few buzzy beauty phrases will grab your attention like "highlight, sculpt, and glow." While several highlighting trends are floating around the internet, one, in particular, caught our attention—microhighlighting. Known as the "Dream Girl" highlighting technique on TikTok (where it has gone viral), microhighlighting lifts the face in all the right places and takes minimal steps to re-create.

Ahead, with the help of pro makeup artist Shaina Ehrlich, we've taken a deeper look at this trend and provided you with an easy-to-follow guide on how to get the look. Read on for more.

Meet the Expert Shaina Ehrlich is a professional makeup artist based in New York City.

What Exactly Is Microhighlighting?

Deemed the "Dream Girl" highlighting technique after going viral on TikTok, microhighlighting is essentially a highlighting technique that helps the face appear more lifted. While most microhighlighters use a white pencil to get the look, you can use other products.

How to Achieve the Look

You can use cream or liquid highlighters or concealer to create a microhighlighted look. It's important to note that white won't work for everyone, and you can totally use a shade that compliments your skin tone instead. If you prefer a matte look, you can use pencils one to two shades lighter than your natural skin tone to highlight without shimmer, or you can opt for a concealer. Prefer a mix of both matte and glow? Use concealer where you want the finish to be matte and highlighter in areas you want more shimmer and shine. There are no concrete rules—it's all about what makes you feel and look your best. Test a few shades in varying finishes to see which ones work best; Get creative and have some fun with it.

