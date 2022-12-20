Microfiber Towels Really Are That Much Better for Your Hair—Here Are 7 Reasons Why

Whether it's post-shower at home or after hitting the steam room at an upscale spa, there is nothing more satisfying than wrapping your hair up in a towel to dry. For years, locks of all lengths have sat twisted upon heads in standard cotton towels. But what if I told you there was another option that could dry your hair faster—and potentially yield less damage?

Enter microfiber towels, which have been besting their cotton counterparts in almost every way. Microfiber is both more absorbent and ultra-lightweight—meaning you get more drying power with a smaller microfiber towel than you would with a larger cotton one. But beyond the drying capabilities, what are the benefits of choosing microfiber? We turned to three hair experts—hairstylist Janelle Sands, dermatologist Ava Shamban, MD, and trichologist Kari Williams, Ph.D.—for their thoughts on the benefits of using a microfiber towel.

Keep reading to find out why experts love drying hair with microfiber towels.