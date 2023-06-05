11 Micro Floral Nail Ideas That Are Super Dainty and Delicate

While nail trends come and go, we can always count on floral manicures to remain front and center. There are so many ways you can put a spin on floral nails—you can opt for traditional daisy or sunflower designs or go for more playful and abstract floral nail art. But as of late, micro floral manis have been stealing the spotlight. Inspired by the intricate details of nature, this design combines the elegance of dainty blossoms with the artistry of miniature designs reminiscent of encapsulated flowers. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 micro floral nail ideas to inspire your next mani.
Soft Nude
Nude nails don't have to be basic. You can easily upgrade your neutral shimmery mani by adding flower stickers to a few nails.
Glazed Donut Floral
We loved the glazed doughnut nail trend. These nails build off that with the addition of a French tip and dainty flowers.
Vintage Gold Flowers
This mani is golden and gorgeous. Celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein achieved this vintage gold look by brushing gold powder on top of clear polish and adhering real dried pressed flowers on top.
Milk Bath Pressed Florals
With this set, we love the milk bath base. However, the real show-stopper is the colorful micro-floral design.
Rainbow Floral
Bright and delicate, this rainbow micro-floral mani is the perfect way to welcome warmer days to come.
Red and Pink Florals
This mani is incredibly chic. The red, pink, and white florals are beautifully arranged on the middle and ring fingers.
Confetti Floral
What’s not to love about a rainbow of pressed flowers? This look offers the right amount of delicate playfulness and color.
Fiery Red Florals
This manicure is bold yet dainty at the same time. The stiletto shape gives this look a dramatic edge while the tiny flowers and flecks of foil give it a delicate feel.
Baby Blue Flower
Keep things super simple by placing a single flower right above the cuticle. Here, the baby blue flower makes a subtle and sweet statement.
Spring Garden Tips
If you don't have actual floral appliques or stickers on hand, you can definitely achieve the micro-floral look by hand-painting your flower designs. Here, editorial manicurist Sarah Alaina swapped out a traditional French tip for one made of delicate garden florals.
Spring Has Sprung
Make sure your micro floral designs pop by adding them on top of a vibrant base. We love how this design blends a garden green and vibrant red, topped off with delicate florals.