11 Micro Floral Nail Ideas That Are Super Dainty and Delicate

By
Melissa Puppo
Melissa Puppo
Melissa Puppo

Melissa Puppo is a Miami-based freelance writer and editor with seven years of experience. She’s passionate about beauty, travel, hospitality, and wellness.  

Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
and
Olivia Hancock
Olivia Hancock editor for Byrdie
Olivia Hancock
Olivia Hancock is an editor at Byrdie and has over three years of experience writing for digital media platforms.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 06/05/23
gold micro floral manicure

@betina_goldstein

While nail trends come and go, we can always count on floral manicures to remain front and center. There are so many ways you can put a spin on floral nails—you can opt for traditional daisy or sunflower designs or go for more playful and abstract floral nail art. But as of late, micro floral manis have been stealing the spotlight. Inspired by the intricate details of nature, this design combines the elegance of dainty blossoms with the artistry of miniature designs reminiscent of encapsulated flowers. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 micro floral nail ideas to inspire your next mani.

01 of 11

Soft Nude

glittery nude floral manicure

@tinybrushstrokes

Nude nails don't have to be basic. You can easily upgrade your neutral shimmery mani by adding flower stickers to a few nails.

02 of 11

Glazed Donut Floral

gold french manicure with floral accent designs

@heygreatnails

We loved the glazed doughnut nail trend. These nails build off that with the addition of a French tip and dainty flowers.

03 of 11

Vintage Gold Flowers

vintage gold floral mani

@betina_goldstein

This mani is golden and gorgeous. Celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein achieved this vintage gold look by brushing gold powder on top of clear polish and adhering real dried pressed flowers on top.

04 of 11

Milk Bath Pressed Florals

micro floral manicure

@lolo.nailedit

With this set, we love the milk bath base. However, the real show-stopper is the colorful micro-floral design.

05 of 11

Rainbow Floral

rainbow floral manicure

@nailtherapy.co

Bright and delicate, this rainbow micro-floral mani is the perfect way to welcome warmer days to come. 

06 of 11

Red and Pink Florals

red, white, and pink micro floral manicure

@NAILTHERAPY.CO

This mani is incredibly chic. The red, pink, and white florals are beautifully arranged on the middle and ring fingers.

07 of 11

Confetti Floral

micro floral manicure

@the_minimalist_manicurist

What’s not to love about a rainbow of pressed flowers? This look offers the right amount of delicate playfulness and color. 

08 of 11

Fiery Red Florals

red stiletto nails with floral accents

@adaluz_nails

This manicure is bold yet dainty at the same time. The stiletto shape gives this look a dramatic edge while the tiny flowers and flecks of foil give it a delicate feel.

09 of 11

Baby Blue Flower

baby blue floral nails

Olivia Hancock

Keep things super simple by placing a single flower right above the cuticle. Here, the baby blue flower makes a subtle and sweet statement.

10 of 11

Spring Garden Tips

floral french manicure

@saruhnails

If you don't have actual floral appliques or stickers on hand, you can definitely achieve the micro-floral look by hand-painting your flower designs. Here, editorial manicurist Sarah Alaina swapped out a traditional French tip for one made of delicate garden florals.

11 of 11

Spring Has Sprung

green and red micro floral manicure

@phoebesummernails

Make sure your micro floral designs pop by adding them on top of a vibrant base. We love how this design blends a garden green and vibrant red, topped off with delicate florals.