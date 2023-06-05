11 Micro Floral Nail Ideas That Are Super Dainty and Delicate

While nail trends come and go, we can always count on floral manicures to remain front and center. There are so many ways you can put a spin on floral nails—you can opt for traditional daisy or sunflower designs or go for more playful and abstract floral nail art. But as of late, micro floral manis have been stealing the spotlight. Inspired by the intricate details of nature, this design combines the elegance of dainty blossoms with the artistry of miniature designs reminiscent of encapsulated flowers. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 micro floral nail ideas to inspire your next mani.