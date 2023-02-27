You May Have Missed Michelle Yeoh's Structural Ponytail at the 2023 SAG Awards

Michelle Yeoh’s win at last night’s 2023 SAG Awards made it official: Yeoh is the first Asian woman to ever win for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role. With a past full of ground-breaking roles in films like Crazy Rich Asians, Supercop, and Memoirs of a Geisha, Yeoh’s recognition is belated, yet well-deserved—in Ariana Debose’s words at the 2023 BAFTA Awards, “Michelle Yeoh, [we] loved you from the start.”



As per usual, Yeoh looked fabulous last night, so we had to get the inside scoop as to what went into her look. We spoke with her hairstylist, Mara Roszak—who used Briogeo and her own brand, Rōz Santa Lucia—for all the details.



Getty Images

Yeoh, who was nominated for her performance as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, stepped onto the red carpet in a Schiaparelli gown, which featured a black fitted strapless dress and gold sequin foil detailing from her chest down to her toes. Her stylist, Jordan Johnson Chung, accessorized the look with black pointed-toe shoes, a watch, and drop earrings as the finishing touch.



Roszak says that the inspiration for Yeoh’s hairstyle was born from her gown: “I wanted to create a side-swept sculptural shape in Michelle’s hair that was a nod to Schiaparelli, and how they use sculptural movement in their silhouettes. There is a classic cool, modern edge this dress has, and we wanted to mimic that in this look.”



Getty Images

To begin, Roszak first washed and conditioned Yeoh’s hair with the Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Shampoo ($39) and Don’t Despair, Repair! Conditioner ($39). “It is all in the preparation before blow drying! Using products like Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair create a solid foundation and structure that will ensure any style lasts.”



After that, Raszak reached for the Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Spray ($25) and applied it to Yeoh’s damp hair from roots to ends to promote volume and hold, and the Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosehip, Argan & Coconut Hair Oil ($30) to Yeoh’s mids and ends to introduce shine before blowdrying her hair.



After blowing out Yeoh’s hair and setting her locks in pin curls to cool, it was time to move onto sculpting Yeoh’s updo. First, Raszak sectioned Yeoh’s front hairline out, pulling the rest of Yeoh’s hair back into a high ponytail. Next, Raszak added waves to Yeoh’s ponytail with both a 1-inch and a 1 1/4-inch iron, spraying the Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Root Powder & Dry Shampoo ($25) into the ponytail to add extra volume where needed. Next, she brushed through Yoeh’s ponytail to create a style that’s both touchable and seemingly gravity-defying.



Mara Roszak

To finish it off, Raszak created a side part with Yeoh’s front pieces, pulling the shallow side back and behind the ponytail for a lifted look. She says, “By pulling the sides up and over the ponytail in the back, creates a lifted look that’s both flattering and modern, flattering for every face shape.” To add a finishing touch of shine, Raszak ran some Rōz Santa Lucia Styling Oil ($45) to her ends.



Yeoh’s makeup artist and Dior ambassador, Sabrina Bedrani rounded out the look fit for a winner with a soft glam that features a wing, rosy cheeks, and soft nude lips.

