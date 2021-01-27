Michelle Obama’s Hair Has Always Been Iconic

Michelle Obama is, in a word, influential. From her statement style to her effortless glam, we think it is safe to say that the former First Lady never misses a beat in setting the trend. So much so, that Mrs. Obama’s flawlessly silk pressed hair—styled by Yene Damtew—caused the word "laid" to trend on Twitter during the 59th Inauguration.

What a moment. In fact, this viral look left us reflecting on just how influential the Chicago native truly is. Just think about it— we cannot recall a time when the mother-of-two missed the opportunity to show her impeccable range of natural hairstyles since her husband Barack Obama hit the campaign trail back in 2007.

From her popular bob-cut to her side-swept bangs, Mrs. Obama has never been one to turn down an opportunity to embody grace and sophistication through her luscious locks. Ahead, see some of her best hair moments over the years.

Cascading Curls

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

In 2012, Obama honored those who serve, along with their mothers. During the Mother's Day event, the gracious host left debuted this side-parted bob, featuring cascading curls.

Stylish Bangs

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

In 2013, Obama opted for a classic, sleek bob. Complete with bangs, the former First Lady drew major attention with her blunt cut bang that perfectly framed her face.

Shoulder-Length Curls

Paul Morigi/WireImage

While giving a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, the iconic speaker embodied sophistication with stunning silk-pressed curls.

Slicked Back

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to the White House in 2016, Obama pulled her hair into a tight chignon that closely mimicked a short haircut.

High Pony

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Obama never fails to display her versatility. Just a few days after Singapore’s Prime Minister's visit, Michelle pulled her hair into a high ponytail for a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

Heavy Bangs

Leigh Vogel/WireImage

During Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's visit in 2017, Mrs. Obama's deep chocolatey highlights and heavy side-swept bang perfectly complemented her rose gold dress.

Low Bun

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Keeping things simple, Michelle Obama debuted a voluminous low bun at the 58th Inauguration in 2017.

Sleek Strands

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The former FLOTUS wowed the crowd at the 2017 ESPYS with her sleek strands.

Natural Curls

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

While delivering a virtual speech at the 2020 BET Awards, Mrs. Obama flaunted her natural curls from the comfort of her own home.

Chocolate Low Lights

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

We would be remiss to not mention the bouncy curls and chocolate low lights that captured America’s attention during the 2021 Biden/Harris inauguration. Here's exactly how her hairstylist created this look.