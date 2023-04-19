Michaela Coel’s Best Fashion Moments—From Outfit Repeats to Handmade Premiere Looks

Michaela Coel always shines. The multi-talented beauty has created, written, directed, produced, and starred in popular TV shows including Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. She also has a talent for stunning on the red carpet.
The British screenwriter and actress has developed her style over the years, playing with color, shapes, and textures while representing her Ghanaian heritage. Coel strays from following the latest trends and focuses on wearing Black designers, including designs by her own mother. From pinstripe suits to formal wear, Coel is always bringing something interesting to the fashion table.
Ahead, we showcase 18 of the trailblazer’s best fashion moments.
Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration (2022)
Coel was very much giving Black Panther: Wakanda Forever vibes in this stunning two-piece set from the Balmain resort 2023 collection. While it may not read “holiday party”, it does show that Coel always stands out from the crowd.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere (2022)
For the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coel wore a custom Riccardo Tisci bodysuit and lace-tied skirt for a soft gothic vibe.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Premiere (2022)
Coel played with accessories during the Wakanda Forever premiere and it paid off. The actor was draped in a custom Ferragamo strapless gown with a matching hood, which she topped off with sheer black gloves and plenty of rings.
Global Citizen Festival (2022)
The Kente cloth minidress is a signature piece of Coel's style wardrobe. She wore this stunning and thoughtful piece to the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana where she also read an original poem to the crowd. Fun fact: She also wore this dress when she was on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show (2022)
The right outerwear can transform an outfit, as we see with Coel’s asymmetrical leather coat over her white nightgown-inspired dress. It's a simple going-out outfit with an edgy twist.
San Diego Comic-Con (2022)
Coel gave major superhero vibes at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con with a short leather mini dress and long black boots. She paired the look with braided hair and minimalistic makeup.
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (2021)
Coel looked like a winner at the 2021 Emmys in this neon yellow two-piece gown by Christopher John Rogers. The bralette and skirt set was wrapped in silk organza and paired with matching yellow heels.
Met Gala (2021)
The Emmys wasn't the first bold monochromic look for Coel. She stunned at the 2021 Met Gala with a sparkly blue long-sleeve jumpsuit from Balenciaga. Her matching blue cocktail rings are the perfect touch.
British Academy Television Awards (2021)
Coel looked elegant in her custom Maximilian gown at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards. The red sleeves and cutout panels in the back gave a sexy edge to the floor-length dress. She paired the gown with chunky gold necklaces and a simple pair of black heels.
The Royal Television Society Programme (2019)
Another winning look from Coel was this stunning off-the-shoulder orange and purple print dress. Going for subtlety, Coel wore nude heels and a statement bracelet on her wrist and hand.
Sky Women In Film And TV Awards (2018)
Unlike most celebrities, whom we hardly see in the same outfit twice, Coel often restyles the same pieces for her public appearances and gives them a new life. She first wore this colorful dress to the BAFTA Television Awards in 2017, then again in 2018 at the Sky Women in Film and TV Awards. This time, she paired it with a white shirt and black tights.
There's one more special reason she re-wore this dress—her mom made it for her!
The 21st British Independent Film Award (2018)
At the 21st British Independent Film Award, Coel wore a mini Kente cloth dress similar to the one she wore at the Global Citizen Festival in 2022.
Black Earth Rising Photocall (2018)
Coel can always rock a pattern, and this red pinstripe suit with an asymmetrical zipper blazer is no exception. It's clear that Coel was willing to give up her skinny jeans before the rest of us.
Berlinale International Film Festival Premiere (2018)
This peach dress gave a sensual look with the black lace trim and high slit. The birdcage bag adds a touch of whimsy to the look without overwhelming the outfit.
"Black Panther" European Premiere (2018)
This bright maxi dress that Coel wore to the Black Panther European premiere has a unique backstory: It’s actually two skirts Coel bought from a stall outside of the Accra Mall in Ghana. Two hours before the premiere, Coel cut the skirts apart and sewed them into this stunning dress with a plunging neckline.
The Olivier Awards (2017)
Another amazing look from Coel's mom. The halter top neckline, high-low bottom, and subtle pattern could easily be mistaken for a runway creation.
British Academy Television Awards (2016)
The dress Coel wore to the 2016 British Academy Television Awards is meaningful in many ways. Not only did she wear this when she won Best Female Comedy Performance, but it’s also the first dress her mom made her for an award show. The dress was so beautiful that she wore it again in 2019 for the Our Planet global premiere.
British Academy Television Craft Awards (2016)
This lovely black dress with a halter neck and cut-out sides is a real winner, especially with pockets.