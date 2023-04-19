Michaela Coel’s Best Fashion Moments—From Outfit Repeats to Handmade Premiere Looks

Michaela Coel always shines. The multi-talented beauty has created, written, directed, produced, and starred in popular TV shows including Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. She also has a talent for stunning on the red carpet.

The British screenwriter and actress has developed her style over the years, playing with color, shapes, and textures while representing her Ghanaian heritage. Coel strays from following the latest trends and focuses on wearing Black designers, including designs by her own mother. From pinstripe suits to formal wear, Coel is always bringing something interesting to the fashion table.

Ahead, we showcase 18 of the trailblazer’s best fashion moments.