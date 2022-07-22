Lingerie-Inspired Swimwear Is Miami Swim Week-Approved

While New York, Paris, Milan, and London are known for their glamorous and full-on ready-to-wear collections, Miami is the place to be for all things swimwear. Each year, showgoers and designers from all over the world congregate on South Beach to showcase what they have been working on over the last year and let the world in on all the upcoming trends to keep our eyes on.

Even if you’re not part of the crew reporting back and forth to shows, there is still excitement around watching new swim trends debut on the runway during Swim Week at Paraiso Miami Beach, where showing more skin and embracing bright colors and prints is more than a fashion statement, but a way of life. While there were wide uses of the itsy bitsy bras and loincloth bikini bottoms and swimwear-as-outerwear, the most alluring trend was inspired by no other than lingerie.

That’s right, the sexiest swim trend of the four-day runway event focused squarely on skin with lacey accents, corset silhouettes, and push-up bra aesthetics demonstrating that the beloved string bikini is taking a backseat to lingerie for a little while. Brands like Poster Girl, Beach Bunny, and PQ Swim encouraged crowds to break out of medium-coverage sets and offset summer outings with floral embellishments, daring cutouts, and ruching for a resort-ready look. These brands were able to build a fashion fantasy complemented by coverups, chunky jewelry, sun hats, and straw bags.

Ahead, five designers that embraced this chic, perfectly sexy swim trend at 2022 Paraiso Miami Beach.

JMP The Label

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for JMP The Label

It was Juliette Porte’s first time showing at Swim Week at Paraiso Miami Beach this year. Her swimwear brand, JMP The Label, showcased an “Into The Jungle” theme where spotted prints and tortoiseshell were displayed in all forms, as well as sexy string accents for an interesting take on the classic bikini bottom.

Beach Bunny

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Paraiso Miami Beach

Designed for the summer-obsessed, Beach Bunny models walked the runway in confident and bright lacy accents that looked a lot more like romantic undergarments than your typical swimsuit.

PQ Swim

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Paraiso Miami Beach

PQ Swim designs pieces that bring out the confidence in women. The Resort 2023 collection was inspired by the shell-speckled shores of Boca Grande in Florida and showcased lingerie-inspired pieces lace halter bralettes and matching bottoms.

Luli Fama

Luli Fama

Models at family-owned brand Luli Fama walked down the runway in smooth and ribbed lycra bikinis inspired by the magic of Capri and the Amalfi Coast in Italy. “The bright and bold colors are inspired by the coast, the lemons, the florals and all things that transport you to a seaside villa on holiday to this magical region,” said founder and designer, Lourdes Hanimaian.

The silhouettes may look familiar, with many tops taking cues from the structured ribbing of trendy corset tops.

Poster Girl

ImaxTree

At Poster Girl, swimwear took the form of corsets and chunky belts in a cruise collection inspired by 1980s advertising slogans and campaigns that featured sun-bleached elements with cascades of silk chiffon and latex.