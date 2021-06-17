MeUndies Launches Soft and Sustainable Swimwear Made from Recycled Materials

Summer is officially here, and with it comes everything we love about the warmer months: patio hangs, sunscreen, and, of course, beach days. If you need a new swimsuit (or are just eyeing pieces to mix and match your existing collection), look no further.

MeUndies has already changed the underwear game, and now they’re venturing into new waters—swimwear. The much-loved brand's first foray into swim will feature fabric made from recycled plastic and recycled nylon, and as always, promises a super-soft experience. MeUndies’ swimwear line will stay true to what they’re known for: a wide range of colors and unique prints. With the addition of this new fabric, the MeUndies sustainability-focused swimwear line comes as a follow-up to its latest Breathe collection, a movement-focused drop that marked the company’s first time introducing new fabrics into their rotation.

Read on to learn more about the brand, its new sustainable fabrics, and the new swim collection—just in time for a vacation.

About the Brand

Known for its promise of "comfort for all," the brand has amassed a cult following of shoppers who love its soft fabrics, inclusive ethos, and bright designs. The brand makes a "personal commitment to fight conformity and promote acceptance and change," activating this promise with their MeUndies Gives program. This year's partners are the LA LGBT Center and The Body Positive, two organizations committed to changing harmful cultural norms and promoting diversity.

MeUndies

The Collection

The newest swim drop includes a one-piece suit, scoop neck bikini top, plunge neck bikini top, high-waist cheeky bikini bottoms, and standard bikini bottoms. Their men’s offering includes two options for swim trunks, one regular length (six-inch) and one longer length (eight-inch). However, in keeping with the brand's mission, MeUndies images feature people who've mixed and matched both collections, encouraging shoppers of all genders to wear whatever they want.

The women’s swimsuits are made from nylon and discarded fishing nets, and the men’s suits are made of eight recycled water bottles per pair—making them both comfortable and fairly sustainable. The items from the swimwear line will be available for purchase individually for mix and matching across all available prints and styles. The prices of the pieces range from $38 to $78 for MeUndies members and $48 to $98 for non-members.

MeUndies

The Inspiration

“The idea for MeUndies Swim was actually inspired by our loyal customers, who have been asking for a way to enjoy the soft fabrics they normally wear lounging at home or out and about for swimming and hanging out by the ocean,” said Jonathan Shokrian, Founder and CEO of MeUndies. “As our first-ever swim collection, this line is special because it embodies the same essence as our basics—self-expression and comfortability—while staying true to MeUndies’ commitment to sustainability in a whole new way.”

The MeUndies Swim line will follow suit to the company’s typical drop cycle: the first swimwear drop has arrived, but there will be new styles dropping through June 17. The first collection is inspired by sea creatures and scuba blue, and the last features the colors of sailing and nautical prints.