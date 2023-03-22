Metallic Pink Nails Are the Official Shade of Spring

04 of 07

Pink and Red Metallic French Mani

Pink and red continue to be a popular color combo, so adding it to your nails with a chrome-metallic finish is a simple way to check multiple trendy boxes. To recreate this exact look, use Le Mini Macaron Gel Nail Polish ($13) in the shades Bubblegum Crush and Raspberry Jam (part of the Merry Sweets Gel Polish Trio, $26). Start by painting your nails with Bubblegum Crush. Once cured, paint on your French tips using the Raspberry Jam shade. If you have trouble perfecting your edges, using nail stencils, like the Orly Half Moon Guides ($6), will help. Finally, top off the entire look with a dusting of silver chrome powder to transform your shiny gel mani into a work of metallic art.