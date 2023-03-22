Metallic Pink Nails Are the Official Shade of Spring

Metallic nail polish is back in a big way—and personally, we're all for a high-shine, futuristic mani. Glazed donut nails, chrome nails, molten metal nails, and velvet nails are just a few of the many takes on the booming trend. However, metallic pink nails, in particular, are having a major moment right now. Ahead, find seven metallic pink nail polish looks we're loving right now.
Metallic Pink '90s Nails
This negative space half-moon nail art is the ultimate '90s manicure. To get the look, you'll need the OPI Infinite Shine 2 Long Wear Lacquer ($14) in the shade Charmed, I'm Sure, and a pack of half-moon nail guides to DIY this nail look. Rather than using the stickers to section off your tips for a French manicure, position them closer to your cuticle. Paint above the stickers and wait for the polish to dry before peeling them off.
Iridescent Negative Space Nails
Chrome nails are an extension of metallic nails, only instead of relying solely on metallic polish, they're dusted in shiny chrome powder. Here, nail artist Brittney Ellen used Cirque Colors Nail Polish ($15) in shades Siren and Memento Mori. She topped off the look with Whats Up Nails Fuchsia Chrome Powder ($16).
Barbie Chrome Nails
If you love ultra-high-shine pink nails, a simple chrome and metallic manicure is the way to go. Here, you can see just how stunning the futuristic nail application looks.
Pink and Red Metallic French Mani
Pink and red continue to be a popular color combo, so adding it to your nails with a chrome-metallic finish is a simple way to check multiple trendy boxes. To recreate this exact look, use Le Mini Macaron Gel Nail Polish ($13) in the shades Bubblegum Crush and Raspberry Jam (part of the Merry Sweets Gel Polish Trio, $26). Start by painting your nails with Bubblegum Crush. Once cured, paint on your French tips using the Raspberry Jam shade. If you have trouble perfecting your edges, using nail stencils, like the Orly Half Moon Guides ($6), will help. Finally, top off the entire look with a dusting of silver chrome powder to transform your shiny gel mani into a work of metallic art.
Wet-Look Metallic Pink Nails
How fun are these wet-look metallic nails? To mimic the base color, use OPI's Nail Lacquer ($12) in the shade Aphrodite's Pink Nightie.
Metallic Illusion French Tips
Illusion French tips and velvet nails are two of the most popular nail trends on social media, so this pink mani checks all the boxes. For those that don't know, velvet nails are created using magnets that drag the shimmer across your nail for a velvet-like effect. Cool, right?
Pale Pink Metallic Nails
Consider a pale pink metallic mani if ultra-bright nails aren't your thing. This exact nail look was created using the Lights Lacquer Y3K Trio ($29), but it's since sold out. That said, to DIY a similar look, you'll want to use glittery pale purple nail polish paired with glossy mauve and holographic pink hues. Like chrome, holographic polish is another offshoot of metallic. The main difference is that the reflective nature of the polish has a shade-shifting effect that looks incredibly whimsical.