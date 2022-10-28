These 18 Metallic Handbags Will Take Any Look to the Stars

Carrying an incredible metallic handbag has a way of giving you a sense of excitement that, although rare, is the precise feeling that made many of us first fall in love with fashion. Metallics are sophisticated and spirited: They literally gleam, and they imbue your style with a strong dose of cool. Since metallics are light-reflecting, eye-demanding neutrals, you truly can wear these handbags with anything.

Whether you’re ready to foray into the universe of metallic handbags with a space-like silver stunner resembling a disco ball, are setting your sights on a molten gold number, or prefer a colorful metallic moment that will catapult your wardrobe into the stars, we’ve selected some of the best options on the market. Keep reading for 18 of our favorite metallic handbags—they’ll bring a welcome mineral punch to every outfit that you wear.

Good things come in small packages, whether it's a precious new piece of jewelry or a metallic mini bag. This Brandon Blackwood top-handle style deserves to be seen in decadent places, whether that's for a day out treating yourself or a glamorous evening event.

We love the structure of this precious, minuscule Gucci metallic handbag. It’s more for special occasions than every day, but it’ll transform any outfit into something thoughtful and elegant.

This fantastical hardshell clutch is a kitschy, polished moment of shining golden-toned brass, modeled after a bag that could hold popcorn or your favorite snack. It’s the perfect campy bag for bodega runs and evenings out.

This affordable and relatively subtle bag can be worn in a multitude of ways—loop it around your waist, wear it as a crossbody, or drape it over your shoulder for a low-hanging look. It’s not precious, so you can use it for any occasion. It’s also not shiny, so if this is your first foray into metallics or you prefer something more understated, it’s a good option.

This golden crossbody bag hits the perfect medium between glistening and understated for a sophisticated moment that will fit right in at your next party. The shape is so fun, almost resembling a pair of lips.

This geometric tote bag by Bao Bao Issey Miyake fuses slouchy and architectural elements, making it a great tote for work or travel. It looks like something you’d find in a museum gift shop—in a good way.

Who said rainbows can't have a metallic vibe? If you can't decide on which shining color you want to sport, choose them all with this leather handbag, which features golden boxes interwoven with the chromatic background. This may be the most wearable rainbow we've ever seen.

This structured metallic tote has a mirror-like sheen evocative of ‘90s minimalist style, and it’s a timeless piece that will bring a dash of excitement to any ensemble. We’ve never met a Prada bag that we don’t love, and this one is a fresh take.

We love this lime green bucket bag, which will take you from day to night. It’s just the right shade of metallic chartreuse, and it’s roomy enough to hold all of your essentials.

The shape of this metallic handbag from Givenchy is something entirely new, and the decorative logo handle looks like a piece of jewelry.

Telfar's iconic Shopping Bag comes in a rainbow of colors including several metallics, like this stunning copper shade. Those who want the best deal will want to follow the brand for its drop notifications.

This golden metallic tote is supple and endlessly luxurious. It has an elongated body, which makes for a truly stunning bag in tandem with the rich gold tone. Style it with a black suit or jeans and a T-shirt—you can’t go wrong with this tote.

In addition to its chic design and accessible price, this matte metallic handbag feels amazing to the touch. It’s a cool and icy statement piece.

The shade on this mini metallic handbag is a beautiful melding of green and silver. The knot is a nice touch, and despite being colorful and shiny, the bag is quite versatile.

This sequined mini shopper is evocative of a disco ball. It encapsulates childhood wonder, shine, and play, but from a chic, sophisticated angle.

This affordable metallic handbag holds your going-out essentials and is just flashy enough, making it an ideal option for stashing in your work bag and pulling out for cocktail hour.

We love the slanted rectangular shape of this top-handle metallic handbag, and the tone of the gold is incredibly luxurious.

Love the idea of a metallic handbag that fits into your all-black-everything aesthetic? This shoulder bag, which also comes in several other sheeny options for fans of all sorts of colors, may be your answer. It has deep-set pleats that make it durable and sculptural, making it ideal as an everyday bag.