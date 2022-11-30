16 Metallic Pieces to Make You Shine This Winter

We’re all too familiar with the traditional winter color palette: Grays, burgundies, and blacks, or if you’re committed to true neutrals, a number of variations of tan and brown. Now, after seasons of fun-loving dopamine dressing, looking back at the standard lineup feels a bit lackluster. Luckily, designers anticipated the craving for something a little outside of the box, and now here we are welcoming in chrome and metallic styles for winter.

We get it—metallic fashion might make you think you're packing for a trip to Miami in the summer, or perhaps something futuristic and unwearable. But when you know where to look and what to look for, you’ll come to find the offering of metallic finishes can actually fit seamlessly into your everyday style for the winter, and not just on a night out.

Over on the runway, it’s a trend that’s been brewing nearly across the board. There’s a high sheen, second skin-like dress in MM6 Maison Margiela's pre-fall 2023 collection, an iridescent, green co-ord skirt set at Hanifa fall 2022, and chrome styles that just about broke the internet from Diesel fall 2022 (you know the ones).

Does the illuminating fall and winter trend mean you have to go head to toe in an intergalactic outfit? Most definitely not. There are ways to tone down the look with anything from jeans to those aforementioned classic turtlenecks. Of course, there’s something for anyone willing to dive in head first as well. Ahead, here at 16 chrome and metallic styles to reignite your closet with this season.



Afrm Heston Straight Leg Pants $88.00 Shop

For an approach to metallics that’s especially fashion forward, look for a style that comes with multiple interesting elements. In the case of these cut-to-perfection trousers, the detailed croc embossing is complete with an iridescent finish.

Steve Madden Priyanka Boot $150.00 Shop

There are boots, there are conversation pieces, but sometimes you find a pair that's both. To avoid an outfit that feels over done, allow these to steal the moment by pairing them with all black or light-wash jeans and a white top (maybe one with an asymmetric silhouette for added interest).

Good American Iconic Metallic Faux Leather Pants $195.00 Shop

Apparently, purple is the color of royalty, which explains why these pants are the kind to command the attention of a room. For styling, try pairing them with a top of the same color for a monochromatic look. Sometimes, more is indeed more.

10th Floor Detroit Boot $456.00 Shop

Fit for someone as dramatic as they are, these sky-high platforms are all that’s needed to channel your inner main character. These deserve to be shown off in full (cue the leather mini skirt), but while the weather calls for it, they’ll work just as well with a pair of dressed up parachute pants, too.

River Island Metallic Midi Skirt $84.00 Shop

Chrome and metallics are usually code for party dressing, sure, but the fun doesn’t have to end there. To bring the style back to daytime dressing, think classic styles and silhouettes such as this high sheen pencil skirt. Wear it with neutralizing pieces such as a sweater and everyday boots.

Noize Coco-M Cropped Puffer $138.00 Shop

Now that brands have a handle on blending outerwear with fashion-forward trends, the end result are pieces such as this that almost make you wish for a year-round winter. Because you can style this with virtually anything during the chillier months, your wardrobe will be guaranteed no dull moments.

Mother The Moto Jacket $475.00 Shop

First, know this denim moto jacket’s metallic finish is heightened in person (source: we’ve seen it), making it the ultimate semi-casual night-out piece. By semi-casual, we mean it’s totally a statement piece, but you can pair it back with black jeans and simple shoes if the occasion calls for toning it down.

W 78 St Metallic Leather Cloud $270.00 Shop

With a slouchy, pillow-like shape, W 78 St’s cloud handbag is already a unique statement. Add in an intriguing, chrome navy hue and it quickly becomes even harder to pass up.

Prada Metallic Leather Logo Loafers $1,290.00 Shop

Prada loafers have become Hollywood’s It-Shoe for casual affairs, holding its spot at the forefront for quite some time (stars such as Hailey Bieber have been repeatedly seen in the style since 2020). But where its black colorway has become a mainstay, this chrome silver option is sure to stand out. Style it with a mini dress and tights for holiday parties, or an oversized suit set.

Jennafer Grace Mercury Mockneck Tank $88.00 Shop

It turns out we all need a chrome piece for layering. Try pairing this sleeveless mockneck beneath a chic biker jacket, or allowing it to peak out of the neck of a slouchy sweater.

Kim Shui Ssense Exclusive Green Miniskirt $196.00 Shop

Simply put, micro minis and metallic fabrics were made to exist together. Here, the metallic sheen is subdued, to allow the skirt’s python print take center stage. But make no mistake, this is a style that won’t be hard to spot on the dance floor.

Zara Leather Slingbacks $149.00 Shop

With a rich gold hue and a kitten heel (for both literal and figurative elevation), the answer to “to buy, or not to buy,” is bound to be a unanimous “yes” for these slingbacks. Let these be the comfy shoe pick for your next cocktail party appearance, or the talk of the office when paired with loose trousers and a ribbed top.

Akira Esme Silver Metallic Sweater $60.00 Shop

With this sweater, cozy turtlenecks meet glitz and glam. It’s more versatile than it appears, fit for styling with anything from relaxed denim, to a pencil skirt, to matching silver pants.

Collina Strada Pleated Belt Skirt $350.00 Shop

Hear us out: This is indeed more an accessorizing layering piece than it is a stand alone skirt, but that’s the fun in it. Suddenly, it transcends season as you style it over leggings, pants, or even another mini skirt.

Revice Denim The Maverick Pants $148.00 $104.00 Shop

The parachute pant trend isn’t over yet, and frankly, should it ever be? In case you were looking, these metallic, cargo-style trousers give you an excuse to keep the style in rotation that much longer.

Daisy Street Metallic Trench Coat $63.00 Shop

Going with too loud of a chrome pink shade can feel overwhelming, but this hue toes the line between standout and subdued effortlessly. Add on to the look with an unexpected print, or play it safe with black or softer pinks underneath.