If the Met Gala Is Any Indication, Hair Accessories Will Be Everywhere This Spring

Now that the first Monday in May has officially come to a close, we can sit back and properly soak in all the beauty served throughout the night. As a refresher, the 2023 Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The assignment was to create a look inspired by the iconic work of the designer, but with your own interpretation. This year’s carpet did not disappoint and even left us with some new trends to try for ourselves. One of the biggest standouts? Hair accessories.

Guest after guest walked up the Met steps with dreamy flower crowns, veils, and chic black bows galore. All which made us want to deck our hair with anything and everything, all spring long. Before you go run to recreate the looks for yourselves, here are some of the best hair accessory moments of the 2023 Met Gala.

Karli Kloss' Black Bow

Celebrities like Camila Morrone, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicole Kidman all wore a black bow tied in their hair. It was an obvious but effective nod to Largerfeld, who often included the detail on bags, clothing, or models down the runway. However if there was one star that served a masterclass in the look, it would be Karli Kloss. Her hairstylist Irinel de Leon slicked her hair back into a middle-parted ponytail and finished it with a Jennifer Behr Agatha bow ($198). Marrone, Aubrey Plaza, and Mary J. Blidge also opted for bows from the brand.

Emma Chamberlain's Oversized Headbands

Emma Chamberlain wore not one but two custom Miu Miu sets for the evening, first in periwinkle and then in black. Each outfit had its own '60s inspired hair band to match. Hairstylist Sami Knight was responsible for preparing Chamberlin’s hair and placing the preppy accessory right behind her slicked middle part. Many took to the internet to compare the look to Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf, and we totally see it. Stars including Precious Lee and Serena Williams also wore their own versions of this trend.

Salma Hayek’s Floral Accents

Salma Hayek stunned the Met carpet in an all red Gucci gown, a color that Lagerfeld always liked to see her wear, according to Hayek. To celebrate his legacy she committed to the monochromatic look from head to toe, including her lengthy pony tail. Hairstylist Peter Savic completed the pony with three red tulle camellia flowers following down her pony.

Elle Fanning's Flower Crown

Elle Fanning paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld by channeling her own take on the iconic Chanel bride. The star wore a Vivienne Westwood lace gown paired with a black jacket and a bridal bouquet of daisies. To complete the look, she wore a daisy flower crown adorned with black bows falling down at either side—Sandy Liang's Recital Headband ($149) will give you a similar look. The star took to Instagram to reveal the many sentimental details of her look that honored her relationship with the late designer.

Teyana Taylor's Veil

Teyana Taylor wore a deconstructed Thom Browne suit to celebrate the 2023 Met Gala. But it wasn’t the classic tweed fabric that stood out, rather the delicate black veil that covered her face—so thin you might have missed it. The simple addition was also seen across a few other guests, including Jennifer Lopez and model Anok Yai.