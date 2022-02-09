5 Ways to Wear Those Sparkling Mesh Pants All Over TikTok

With Galentine’s Day just around the corner, you want to ensure you’re looking your absolute best for a day with your gals. Whether you’re on a budget or don’t mind breaking the bank, these mesh pants will surely be an incredible addition to your outfit.

No matter what your style might be, there are more than a few ways to work these pants into your wardrobe (just take a look at the reel by @liv.ishak that inspired this list). Whether it’s a day or night out on the town, you deserve to look your best this Galentine’s Day, and these mesh pants offer just that.

Below, five ways to style the sparkling mesh pants that are all over your feed.

Ankomina Crystal Rhinestone Mesh Pants $29.99 Shop

Over Skinny Jeans



Design by Tiana Crispino

Easily show off your hips and legs while adding a bit of sparkle and shine. The mesh pants are the perfect accessory to accentuate your simple jeans look and bring it over the top. You can choose black or blue skinny jeans, whichever works the best with your choice of top. H&M offers True To You Skinny High Jeans ($39.99), which are available in a variety of blues, as well as black.

Under a Blazer



Design by Tiana Crispino

Winter may be on its way out, but depending on where you are, it’s still a bit chilly⁠—and who doesn’t love a good blazer? These mesh pants will offer some extra oomph to the outfit, so much that you probably won’t even need to accessorize. This Single-Breasted Blazer ($140) from Abercrombie & Fitch would look absolutely amazing paired with the mesh pants.

Under a Mini Dress



Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s only right that an LBD made it on this list. Whether it’s a night out on the town or a day event where you simply want all eyes on you, this look is for you. A little black dress is a staple in most closets, but the mesh pants will take your outfit from simple to extravagant in absolutely no time. If you’re looking to add a new black dress to your collection, French Connection has a Whisper Ruffle Minidress ($148) that would pair perfectly with these pants.

Under a Mini Skirt



Design by Tiana Crispino

Who doesn’t love a mini skirt or skort? The mesh pants would flawlessly complement the skirt or skort as its shine will draw additional attention to your legs. PrettyLittleThing has a Luisa Black Faux Leather Wrap Mini Skirt ($35) that would be a great fit with the pants.



Shop The Look PrettyLittleThing

Express

BP.

Over Distressed Jeans



Design by Tiana Crispino

A distressed jean would work more for a casual, daytime event, and just like with everything else, the addition of the mesh pants would be the cherry on top. The shade of denim with the distressed details would tie in perfectly with the sparkles on the pants to give off more of a bad gal type of vibe. Good American's Good Classic ($159) will seamlessly give you the look.