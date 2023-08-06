These Flats Are the Latest "Ugly" Shoe Trend to Take Over Our Feeds

It's safe to say that ballet flats are the official shoe of 2023. The trend was hesitantly welcomed back into our wardrobes last summer, but this season, fashion girls everywhere are fully embracing the mid-aughts throwback as a staple, wearing dainty flats with everything from denim cut-offs to frothy dresses. But if classic flats are the shoe of the year, mesh ballet flats are hands-down the shoe of the summer.

Despite their polarizing nature, the breezy—and a little freaky—shoes are taking over. Ahead is everything you need to know about the trend.

Sandy Liang

The Trend

The mesh shoe trend is a culmination of a few trends—sheer clothing has been everywhere this year, and sheer socks are an unexpected fashion hit this summer. Furthermore, we’re seeing mesh shoes pop up the most in the form of ballet flats and Mary Jane, which have been everywhere since the balletcore trend first took hold.

Believe it or not, this trend is not totally new. In the ‘90s, platform shoes, and strappy sandals that featured mesh uppers instead of leather uppers were popular, as were these mesh slippers in a kaleidoscope of colors. In both cases, it was a cute way to add a pop of fun to any summer outfit.

Sure, sheer shoes will keep you cool all summer, which explains part of their recent rise in popularity, but there's also something subversive and compelling about putting your toes on display. They're also slightly off-putting and weirdly sexy, making them the perfect way to add a touch of weird girl style to an otherwise basic outfit.

Plus, it-girl brands like Sandy Liang, The Row, and Dear Frances have all created their own iterations, and online retailers like Ssense and Revolve are ripe with mesh slip-on heels. Sure, mesh shoes may not be the first thing you would reach for if you are planning on taking more than a thousand steps a day—they’re pretty delicate and can get real dirty real quick—but celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, and Sofia Richie prove that the shoe trend can go with pretty much anything in your closet.

How to Get the Look

When you combine an unexpected fabric with a timeless silhouette, your options for styling are pretty much endless. Supposing that you’re after a more casual outfit, mesh ballet flats pair perfectly with baggy Levi 501s—make sure to cuff them at the ankles—and your favorite tank top. If you are after something a little more glam, pair mesh heels with your favorite slinky power suit. And if all else fails, mesh Mary Janes pair well with a prep school-inspired outfit. It's a classic combo for a reason.