Try the Mermaidcore Trend With These 12 Super Wearable Looks

In the world of TikTok micro trends, we’ve seen just about every mystical character get the fashion treatment. As we head toward summer, though, it only makes sense that we would be embracing mermaids.

The mermaidcore trend is a fantastical twist on resort wear. Instead of the usual nautical themes like sailor stripes and high-waisted shorts, mermaidcore is all about embracing cool shades of blue, lavender, and green with touches of texture and sparkle. Below, 12 mermaidcore outfits that are sure to make a splash this season.

Into the Blue

A simple way to do the mermaidcore look is to pair a bralette with a maxi skirt for an easy Ariel vibe. Step it up with this matching sequined crochet set and add a fun heel to bring it all together.

Vacation Vibes

Of course you'll need to take your mermaid look with you during your summer vacation. Whether you’re looking to make a statement by the pool or chill in your lounge chair, try a dramatic top with a patterned ruched skirt and a straw bag for a standout look.

Catch of the Day

Crochet is having a moment right now so why not take the trend to the sea? Pair this stunning netted dress with a shimmery gold bikini for a look that's golden and effortless.

Siren Song

If you’re looking for something to wear to all of your big summer events, try a mini sheer playful ruffles. You'll be just beachy enough without looking like a Little Mermaid cosplay.

Y2K Mermaid

Fully embrace your Y2K side with a sparkly purple skirt set and some kitschy accessories to bring the look together.

All That Glitters

Mixing textures is always the right choice. Whether you want to update your pearlcore look for the summer or need something sparkling for a hot date night, pair this pearl bralette with this sequin maxi skirt for a glamorous look.

Osceanside Office Look

Who says that mermaidcore is only a weekend look? Bring the trend to the office with an ocean blue suit set paired with a ruffled corset top. This will add just the right amount of magic to your business casual.

Casual Mermaid

If sequins, crystals, and pearls aren’t for you, you can still rock mermaidcore with some more subtlety. Try a fun front-tie top, some crochet pants, and a seashell chocker to bring it all together for an easy day by the beach.

Party Vibes

While it’s always better under the sea, you can still have plenty of fun on dry land with a shimmery ruffle set. Add some fun shoes and glamorous sunglasses to your going out look for even more sparkle.

Under the Sequins

Go all out with a sequined net dress, some vibrant, strappy sandals, and a sparkly clutch to bring the party wherever you go.

Romance at Sea

Take cottagecore to the beach with a more whimsical look. For a day when you're strolling on the beach and feeling like the main character, pair a corset with a lovely shell clutch bag.

Lavender Haze

Continue the romance vibes with a simple but sexy outfit by pairing a lavender satin dress with some beachy sandals and a delicate pearl necklace.