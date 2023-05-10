Mermaid Nails Are the Ultimate Way to Channel Your Inner Ariel This Summer

If you've been on Instagram or TikTok lately, you've likely noticed an under-the-sea aesthetic taking over your feeds. From shimmering fashion pieces to eyeshadow and manicures, mermaidcore is reigning supreme as we head into summer 2023 (and just in time for the live-action The Little Mermaid movie, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel). If you're looking to dip into the trend before diving in fully, mermaid nails—which incorporate cool colors and metallic, iridescent, and/or pastel elements—are the way to go. Whether you prefer more minimalist manis or want to go all in on the shine and shells, ahead, see 14 mermaid nail ideas set to make a splash in the coming months.