The Best Mermaid Makeup Tutorials From YouTube

Metallic Mermaid Makeup

The focus of this metallic mermaid look is solely on the eyes and looks lovely with fresh, clean skin. Think of this as a touch of mermaid glam using jewel-toned shadows on the eyes. Metallic green and blue eyeshadow give a gorgeous base for the eyes, and brows are brushed up to create more definition. Liner is applied to the outer corners of the eyes and under extended out to a soft wing-shape, and a soft golden highlight is applied to the inner corners of the eyes to enhance and brighten. Skin can be as soft and natural as you want it to be. Don't forget to set your look with a long-lasting setting spray—Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($35) sets makeup for up to 16 hours.