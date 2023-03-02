When it comes to beauty products, I would describe myself as a lip girl. Whether it be lip tints, liners, or even overnight lip masks, I usually have three or more lip products in my bag at a time (and two to three on my nightstand always). I don’t really change up my face makeup often, so using a different lip every time is where I can truly shine. Because of this, I’m always on the lookout for something new to add to my lineup.

As someone with two-toned lips, it can be difficult to find shades that look as flattering on my top lip as my bottom, so I tend to lean towards more sheer formulas, such as tinted lip balms, glosses and oils. So when I passed by the Merit display at Sephora and spotted their Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil, I knew I had to give it a try.

Merit Beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Sangria

While browsing their selection, the shade Sangria immediately caught my eye. It’s labeled as a deep berry shade, I find it to be more of a cool red tone (on me at least). I don’t usually wear red lips, but I find this shade so flattering for my skin tone without being too overpowering. It also has a great color payoff — it can definitely be full-coverage but I like that I can still see the natural color of my lips.

Some lip oils can feel too slippery and be a bit runny, but this one felt super comfortable and didn’t smudge after commuting with a mask on or eating. It does have a somewhat thin consistency, so you can layer it on without it looking like you have on too much product. I also love that it doesn’t have a sticky feeling (mostly because my hair doesn’t get caught in it when I’m walking), and it dries with a glossy finish that makes your lips look soft and shiny.

I also have extremely dry lips and need to apply chapstick constantly, and some lip products can just drain the moisture from my lips—especially if I'm reapplying throughout the day. This product feels hydrating and nourishing on the lips— it almost has the same effect as a lip treatment you’d put on before bed. Even after it fades, I don’t find myself feeling the need to lick my lips or apply a balm. The hydrating formula is due to the addition of rich, nourishing oils, like jojoba, grapeseed, and rosehip. It also includes shea butter and three essential omega fatty acids for antioxidant protection and a healthy skin barrier.

It comes in eight shades that complement all skin tones, including a variety of pinks, peaches, reds, and browns. The brand also debuted a new 90s-inspired lip collection at NYFW. We also love that it’s cruelty-free and vegan, and has recyclable packaging. And for under $30, I will definitely be purchasing more shades to add to my collection.