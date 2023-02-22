When it comes to viral beauty products, whatever Hailey Bieber touches turns to gold. Whether it be her take on pink glazed nails or her blunt bob haircut, it seems that she’s the ultimate influencer for pioneering beauty trends. So when she posted this sultry makeup look on TikTok, it’s no surprise that the internet ate it up. It was dubbed the brownie glazed lip and spawned a million product recommendations and tutorials.

It’s clear that Hailey uses a majority of Rhode products in her routine, but her makeup artist Leah Darcy confirmed to Allure that she used the Merit Flush Balm for this look—which luckily for us, just launched in four new shades.

Merit Merit Flush Balm in Fox

Shop now: MeritBeauty.com, $28

The Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush is a sheer, creamy blush-balm hybrid that leaves a dewy finish and comes in shades that work on all skin tones. Originally coming in four shades, including Raspberry Beret, which Cameron Diaz is also a fan of, the brand recently launched four more shades earlier this year. Not only is this product vegan, but it’s also cruelty-free and fragrance-free.

Sephora Merit Flush Balm in Apres

Shop now: Sephora.com, $28

The four new shades expand upon the existing range with punchier colors. They include Fox, a rosy taupe, Persimmon, an orange-y red, Apres, a deep berry that’s a darker cousin of the Diaz favorite, and Stockholm, a baby pink shade.

Sephora Merit Flush Balm in Persimmon

We love that it’s infused with vitamin E, in order to moisturize and nourish the skin as it adds a beautiful wash of color. The cream formula adds a sheer wash of color to finish off any makeup look. The entire brand was designed to be minimalist-friendly—easy to swipe on, blend with your fingers, and go.

Sephora Merit Flush Balm in Stockholm

Snag the new shades of the Flush Balm while they’re still in stock—the brand does have a history of selling out.