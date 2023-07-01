5 Meredith Blake Outfits That Embody Timeless Chic for Your Villain Era

It's impossible to watch The Parent Trap without taking notice of Meredith Blake, Hallie and Annie's wicked almost-stepmother. The 26-year-old, gold-digging publicist is comically evil almost from the moment she appears on screen, but at the same time as cheering for her downfall as the twins plot and scheme, we also couldn't help but become obsessed with her timeless, sophisticated style. (Even Hallie gets briefly distracted and mesmerized for a moment when she—still dressed as Annie—runs into her father's fiancée for the first time at the fictional Stafford Hotel.) So it's no wonder that the iconic character's style has had some major staying power over the last 25 years—especially recently, as quiet luxury stays on the rise, vintage-inspired bobs are once again trending, and shows like The White Lotus have us all pondering how to elevate our summer style. Whether you're entering your villain era or simply looking to bring an extra dose of elegance to the everyday, keep reading for five Meredith Blake outfits that will make you feel powerfully chic this summer and beyond.

Poolside Luxe

When Annie-as-Hallie first arrives home in Napa after her transformative camp experience, dad Nick introduces her to Meredith, who instantly makes an impression in a white midi dress, glamorous sun hat, gold jewelry, and strappy heeled sandals. It's far from the most low-key outfit for lounging poolside, but it is the chicest, so we'll certainly be using the timeless look as inspiration for garden parties and patio happy hours galore.

Down to Business

When Meredith stops by Nick's vineyard to visit him and ask whether he's told Hallie about the engagement, she serves the ultimate gold-digging girlboss vibes in a navy tailored ensemble, which she pairs with a chrome pearl choker necklace, oval sunglasses, and a black top handle bag. The look is sure to make you feel instantly put-together and will work well for days at the office, important meetings, or any outing where you could use the confidence boost of power dressing.

Society Style

Arriving at the Stafford Hotel for a "bonding" get-together with Meredith's parents that's actually a plot by the twins to reunite Nick and Elizabeth, everyone's favorite villain came fully dressed for the luxury occasion. Pairing a form-fitting LBD with gold jewelry, a small black handbag, open-toe pumps, and a gray tailored coat, this Meredith Blake outfit is truly one of the most timeless and versatile of them all.

Lady of Athleisure

When Meredith gets roped into Nick and the girls' camping trip, she has one of her most iconic and put-together looks in store, despite the fact that she hates nature and had been planning to stay home. From the black cropped top and leggings with white trim to the black sneakers, sunglasses, claw clip, and Prada backpack, it's truly one of the best movie athleisure outfits of all time, inspiring us to plan fun workouts (would Meredith Blake have liked pickleball?) and getaways galore.

Laid-Back Loungewear

Getting pushed into a lake on an air mattress was not Meredith Blake's finest moment from any angle, but dare we say she was going somewhere with her cozy pajamas? In a gray henley top, pinstriped pajama pants, and gray socks, the Parent Trap villain proved to have timeless style even in her most casual, vulnerable moment. Finding elevated, well-fitting takes on these basics will be sure to have you sleeping as deeply as Meredith—just make sure there aren't any scheming twins around.